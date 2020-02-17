RuPaul Talks Western Life In Wyoming With Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest On ‘Live’

On Monday, RuPaul sat down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on their morning talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, while rocking his signature oversized glasses. He also appeared on the show sporting a modified Western look, including a traditional shirt featuring a cream-colored background and brown-colored detailing, brown cowboy boots, and dark pants enhanced with a stylish chain looped around the front, taking the place in which a belt buckle is typically seen.

The host of RuPaul’s Drag Race admitted to Kelly and Ryan that he actually “loves” Western wear, saying so in a distinctive deep Southern accent, a surprise given he hails from San Diego.

While in their hot seat, the 59-year-old Emmy winner told his President’s Day hosts that he spends quite a bit of time on a 60,000-acre ranch in Wyoming, owned by his Australian spouse. He admitted that even though he likes to dress in Western garb, the people of The Equality State do not tend to dress that way.

“When I am there, I am the only one to wear Western wear within a 500-mile radius,” he said, causing laughter from the audience.

After revealing that surprising information, Kelly wanted to know how RuPaul’s husband, Georges LeBar, acquired such a massive amount of land in America’s least populated state.

“He did it the old fashioned way,” the theatrical personality answered. “He inherited it.”

Since Wyoming only claims about 580,000 residents, RuPaul admits there is not a lot for him to do when he is there. The citified personality stated that during those visits, he “reads a lot of books.”

Kelly called Wyoming “beautiful” while RuPaul stated that the state “looks like Africa.”

RuPaul posted a fun-filled update about his Live with Kelly and Ryan appearance on Instagram for his 3.9 million followers to enjoy. Within 7 hours of going live, the social media post earned nearly 24,000 likes and 135 comments.

“You honestly gave me strength and wisdom to this life. We are all one and I hope all can see what you do and teach,” stated one follower, who added a cup of coffee emoji.

“You are such an inspiration!” exclaimed a second fan.

“No matter the age they see the talent they see the passion they smell the drive. Years overdue. But glad Ru is getting all his glitter,” remarked a third admirer, who added a sparking star emoji.

“Loving the shirt honey,” stated a fourth Instagram user, who added a heart-eye face emoji.

Aside from his namesake show, RuPaul has been appearing on television a lot these days. Not only did he show up to engage with Kelly and Ryan on their talk show, but he hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time on February 8, according to The Inquisitr.