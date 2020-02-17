Kinsey Wolanski Sizzles In Skintight Activewear While Climbing Rope & Doing A Bar Pullover

The model sizzled in her revealing workout gear.

On Sunday, American model Kinsey Wolanski shared a sizzling Instagram video with her 3.5 million followers.

The clip, filmed at an outdoor gym in Santa Monica, California, begins with Kinsey doing a pullover on a pullup bar. She hopped down from the bar and turned to face the camera, smiling brightly. She is later seen taking a sip from a can of Bang Energy. The video continues with the model breaking a sweat by climbing rope. After completing the strenuous exercise, Kinsey enjoyed her drink once more.

The 23-year-old flaunted her fit physique in skintight activewear that consisted of a gray sports bra and matching leggings. The figure-hugging workout gear put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The beauty accessorized the sporty outfit with sparkling rings and a gray scrunchie worn on her wrist.

The blond bombshell styled her hair in tousled waves and opted to wear a full face of makeup, giving the look additional glamour. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

The brief clip was paired with the song “I’m Over You [Skyldeberg Remix]” by Mondays featuring Lilla My.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that this was the first time she has been able to climb up a rope “in years.” She then proceeded to ask her followers if they had any intentions to complete a goal within the near future. Kinsey also provided additional advertisement for Bang Energy.

The video appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 95,000 likes. Many of Kinsey’s followers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“[You] are [an] inspiration also [you] are crazy cute,” gushed one fan, adding a heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Very nice and beautiful video, you are looking very amazing,” added another commenter.

“In great shape. Looking awesome,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Kinsey has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans of the model are aware, she is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. Recently, she uploaded a tantalizing picture, in which she wore a plunging black swimsuit, that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 400,000 times since it was shared.