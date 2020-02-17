British Fitness Model Gabby Allen Shows Off Flexibility As She Does An Incredible Half Side Split

Gabby Allen posted a new update to her Instagram account in which she showed off her incredible flexibility to her 1.1 million fans.

On Monday, February 17, the British fitness model took to the popular social media app to share a snapshot of herself during a recent skiing trip she took.

For the photo, Allen lay on her back on a wooden balcony with one leg bent in front of her and foot between the railing. The trainer and professional dancer had the other leg spread open to the side, coming to a rest level with her head, creating a near-perfect straight line between her right knee and left foot. The camera captured the model from above, giving the onlooker a unique perspective of Allen and her pose.

While Allen — who is also known in her native country for appearing on the popular British reality TV show Love Island — did not include a geotag with this post, she has recently shared similar posts to this one from a trip she took to Val-d’Isère, a ski resort in the French Alps.

Allen sported a two-piece set boasting a colorful print that combined nature and geometric elements in black, white, pink and purple. Her top featured long sleeves and a halter neckline that helped protect her upper chest from the cold.

Allen teamed her top with a pair of matching pants that sat low on her frame. The bottoms boasted a stretchy fabric that clung to the model’s body, helping showcase her strong, toned legs. As revealed by the tag added to the photo, Allen’s outfit is from OOSC, a brand that creates retro-inspired skiwear made from recycled plastic bottles.

Allen completed her look with a pair of black Doc Martens boots, a brand she also tagged in the post, and a lilac beanie over her light green hair. As suggested by the tag, her hair is a wig by Antidote.

The post proved to be popular with Allen’s fans. In just a few hours of being up, the photo has attracted more than 15,700 likes and upwards of 60 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for Allen, and also to shower her with their compliments and emoji.

“Well helloooo,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a heart-eyes emoji and a fire.

“You’re sooo gorgeous,” replied another fan, also including a string of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Blue hair suits you so much!” a third one raved.