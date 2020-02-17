Abigail Ratchford Poses In Bondage Lingerie: ‘I’ll Make You Mine If I Want To’

Abigail Ratchford shared a NSFW Instagram photo with fans on Monday, February 17. The Pennsylvania-born model left little to the imagination while posing for the camera in a black leather bra that showed a ton of skin.

The brunette bombshell showcased her ample chest in the image, wearing the tiny bra that barely covered her bust. Her cleavage was the focal point of the picture, and she almost spilled out of the top of the bra. The bra featured enormous cutouts on both sides of each cup, with one thin strap in the middle. Abigail tugged on the chain strap that held the garment up. Fans could see a hint of an off-the-shoulder black strap, as well.

Though the photo was shot from the waist up, Abigail’s 9 million followers also caught a glimpse of her underwear, which featured a large black band that curled around her hips and reached her navel. Her tanned, tone figure was on display, thanks to the skimpy lingerie, which also showed off her hourglass figure.

As usual, Abigail’s makeup was done to perfection. Her dark brows arched over her eyes and framed her face gorgeously. She wore a dusting of golden brown on her eyelids, and the shadow reached her brow bone. Her lashes were coated with black mascara, and fanned out and curled upwards. Her lids and waterline were rimmed with black eyeliner. She wore bronzer on top of her already-glowing skin, which made her look even more tan. Her lips were lined with a cocoa lip liner, and they were filled in with a pink gloss. Her mouth was slightly ajar in the photo, so fans got a glimpse of her pearly-white teeth.

Abigail captioned the image with a take-charge message, making it clear that she was the one who called the shots. She added a winking face and a smiling devil emoji for good measure.

The sexy photo reached more than 15,000 likes and over 300 comments in just 30 minutes. Her followers were quick to reply to the image, complimenting her look. While many chose to comment with just heart-eye or flame emoji, others couldn’t resist writing lengthier notes to the model.

“Ok bye,” one fan said in shock. “My favourite.”

“Gorgeous Goddess!” wrote a follower, adding a collection of flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Hot daaamn,” commented a user, including starry-eyed and flame emoji.

“I love your pretty face and magnificent eyes you are a fascinating woman,” gushed another fan.