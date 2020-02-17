Bethany Lily April Leaves Little To The Imagination In An Ultra-Revealing Lace Bodysuit

Instagram model Bethany Lily April took to her social media page to upload a sizzling lingerie look that left very little to the imagination. The British bombshell slipped into a provocative maroon-colored lace bodysuit and flaunted her enviable curves with a plunging neckline that exposed her voluptuous cleavage. To make matters even more sweltering, Bethany showed off the sexy outfit in three different snapshots, each of them showing the model in a sultry pose.

In the brand new upload, the 23-year-old model could be seen indoors, in what seems like a bathroom. The shower and several intimates were seen in the background. In the first snap, the blond stunner was sitting on her vanity with her back facing the mirror, although she turned her body sideways to show off her frontal assets, as her right hand resting on the table while the other hand was holding her phone and took the selfie.

In the next photo, Bethany stood in front of the mirror with her legs apart, revealing a complete view of her skimpy outfit. She looked at her phone’s screen and gave a sultry look as she snapped the photo. A swipe to the right showed more of Bethany’s skin as she transferred to a bigger mirror. Her pose was similar to the previous photo with her ample cleavage front and center.

The model from Essex, England showcased the tantalizing outfit with the bodysuit crafted out of see-through mesh with lace detailing and offered a complete view of her killer physique and a glimpse of her nipples, much to the delight of her fans. Bethany flaunted not only her enormous chest in the risqué ensemble but also showed off her toned arms and thighs.

Bethany wore her blond tresses parted in the middle and styled in soft wavy curls and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows, a perfect blend of nude-toned eye shadow, black eyeliner, contour, thick mascara, and a glowing highlighter that made her face look more radiant. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted in red, matching her outfit.

Bethany captioned the post with an inspiring quote. The model gained over 32,000 likes and more than 700 comments in just two hours of being live on the popular photo-sharing app. Bethany’s followers took the time to shower her with compliments on the latest jaw-dropping display. Some of her admirers, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the update and instead left a combination of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

“You look jaw-droppingly gorgeous,” an admirer commented, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.