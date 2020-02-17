Aussie Bombshell Laura Amy Tugs At Her Bikini Bottoms In Sultry Instagram Selfie

Australian lingerie and fitness model Laura Amy had a special treat for her fans over the weekend. The Sydney-based beauty took to Instagram on Sunday to showcase a sizzling bikini look from Fashion Nova, and put on a tantalizing display as she hopped up on a bathroom counter to pose for a mirror selfie.

The 26-year-old hottie wore a halterneck string two-piece in a gorgeous rose-pink color, which beautifully complemented her raven tresses and glowing tan. The swimsuit appeared to be a ruched design and provided little coverage, boasting a daring cut that exposed a great deal of skin. The stylish bathing suit comprised of a tiny deep-cut top and high-waist, high-cut bottoms. The pieces sported an alluring, satin-like sheen that gave a sophisticated vibe to the racy bikini, making for a sexy-chic look that flattered Laura’s curvaceous frame.

The Instagram sensation showed off the enticing swimsuit in a double update that included both a photo and a selfie video, which portrayed her in the exact same pose. Snapped from the mid-profile, the brunette bombshell put her bodacious backside on full display as she posed seductively in the mirror, all the while looking at her phone to make sure she caught the perfect booty shot. Her back was arched and her lips were softly pursed, enhancing her appeal. Laura added a flirty touch to the steamy selfie by pulling on the side strap of her bikini bottoms, which sat high on her hip bones, accentuating her impossibly tiny waistline and hourglass curves. Her voluptuous thigh was also emphasized in the alluring posture, as was her slender arm and sculpted shoulder.

Although her ample chest was not visible due to the angle of the shot, Laura still managed to show a good glimpse of her buxom assets. The busty babe flashed quite a bit of sideboob in the teeny bikini, which featured thin side straps that tied behind her back in a large, loopy bow. The model also gave fans a peek at her toned midsection, though her hand blocked most of the view.

Laura went all-out for the sultry selfie, rocking an elegant makeup that included an earth-toned eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara. Her glam was complete with a touch of blush and a glossy, nude lipstick that made her plump lips appear even fuller. The stunner styled her dark locks with a mid-part, letting her hair freely fall down her back. She added bling to her look with her usual gold bangle bracelet and a set of shiny gold and silver rings on her fingers.

While the Aussie beauty didn’t add a geotag to her post, she mentioned that she was reporting from a hotel bathroom. This isn’t unusual for the model, who has a penchant for hanging out in bathrooms, as she herself noted in a previous Instagram post.

The scorching update was a major hit with her fans, who are used to seeing Laura hopping onto bathroom counters to showcase revealing outfits. The post racked up more than 22,500 likes and close to 490 comments.

One fan labeled Laura as “Brunette Barbie” in a message trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.

“God damn woman,” wrote a second follower, adding a pair of drooling-face emoji and two kiss-mark emoji.

“Omg you angel,” penned a third person, followed by a trio of black heart emoji.

“Why are you so gorgeous,” a fourth Instagrammer asked rhetorically.