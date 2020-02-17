Plus-Size Model Ashley Alexiss Slays In Curve-Hugging Gown: ‘A Princess With The Strength Of A Warrior’

Ashley Alexiss is dropping jaws in another smoking hot modeling photo that was shared on her popular page. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, pretty much nothing is off limits for the beauty, and she regularly shows off her amazing figure in a wide range of scandalous outfits — all of which leave little to the imagination. In the most recent shot that was added to her feed, the model stunned in a wedding gown.

In the caption of the shot, she tagged herself in Philadelphia where she posed front and center in the middle of a church. Alexiss looked dressed to please while clad in a gorgeous white wedding gown. The scandalous dress featured a sweetheart top that dipped low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage. The ensemble also had a very tight middle portion that showed off her tiny waist before it flared out at the bottom.

Alexiss looked nothing short of stunning, wearing her long, blond-dyed locks down and waved in addition to a stunning makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption of the image, the model wrote an inspiring message and also tagged her photographer. Since the shot went live, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans.

In addition to well over 9,000 likes, the post has also amassed an impressive 100-plus comments and that number only continues to climb. Some followers took to the shot to let Alexiss know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji while a handful of others asked her where the gown was from.

“Omg gorgeous, please share this dress? I’m curvy and getting married in 2021,” one fan raved.

“This is so gorgeous! I love the wide variety of work that you do. It’s so cool to see you in so many different styles!” a second social media user raved.

“You look absolutely stunning,” one more chimed in with a series of heart-eye emoji.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Alexiss has put on a sexy display for the camera. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another NSFW outfit that included a skintight black tank that hugged all her gorgeous curves, pairing the top with a snug pair of pants that had two white stripes going down the sides. It comes as no surprise that the post earned her plenty of likes and comments.