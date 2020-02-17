Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Soaks Up Some ‘Vitamin D’ In A Minuscule Black Bikini And Body Chain

Devon Windsor is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The Victoria’s Secret model kicked off her week with a gorgeous new photo that was an instant hit with her 1.1 million followers. In the snap, the 25-year-old was seen enjoying a Monday full of “vitamin D” on the beach. Devon stood with her bare feet in the sand with a stunning view of palm trees and the clear water behind her, all the while looking absolutely incredible in a minuscule bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Devon sizzled in her itty-bitty black two-piece, which a tag on the photo indicated was from her own Devon Windsor Swim line. The set included an underwire-style top with ribbed cups and a deep v neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The blond bombshell also rocked a pair of matching black bikini bottoms that left very little to the imagination. The barely-there garment covered only what was necessary and featured a daringly high-cut design that showcased the model’s long, toned legs and killer curves. It also had a thick waistband that sat high up on Devon’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

Further accentuating the catwalk queen’s slender frame was a dainty body chain that wrapped loosely around her waist. She also added a set of stud earrings and a necklace stack for a bit more bling and wore a pair of trendy black sunglasses to shade herself from the golden sun.

To complete her look, Devon wore her platinum tresses down and sported a minimal makeup look that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before Devon’s followers began showering the steamy new addition to her Instagram page with love. It has earned nearly 9,000 likes after just three hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are amazing,” one person wrote.

Another called Devon a “goddess.”

“Oh ok body goals,” commented a third.

“Unreal,” quipped a fourth.

Devon often brings some heat to her Instagram page by showing off her flawless bikini body. Another recent addition to her feed saw her rocking a tiny red two-piece while posing with her husband and adorable dog on the beach. The snap also proved popular with her followers, who awarded it nearly 22,000 likes.