Georgia Fowler Ditches Her Pants And Rocks A Black Cowboy Hat In The Desert

Georgia Fowler gave her 1.1 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a sizzling new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The eye-popping snap was uploaded on Monday and has earned nothing but love since going live. In the image, Georgia was seen standing in the middle of a dirt road in the desert with a gorgeous view of the cloudless blue sky and dry grass behind her.

The scene around Georgia was nothing short of stunning, but it was the Victoria’s Secret model herself that captivated her audience by showing off her killer curves in a barely-there ensemble that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Georgia sent pulses racing in the steamy new social media snap by rocking a sexy black bodysuit from Sir The Label that left very little to the imagination. The one-piece boasted a high-neck design and was sleeveless, allowing the brunette beauty to show off her toned arms to her fans. It was made of a clingy fabric that hugged the babe’s figure in all of the right ways, highlighting her flat midsection and trim waist.

The bombshell also opted to ditch her pants in the stunning photo, upping the ante of her look even more. The decision revealed the bodysuit’s high-cut design and showcased Georgia’s long, toned legs while also teasing a glimpse at her pert derriere.

Georgia added a black cowboy hat to give her look a western vibe, and also rocked a pair of black leather boots. She wore her short brown tresses down underneath her headwear and wore a simple combination of makeup that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans wasted no time in showing the Kiwi stunner’s latest social media appearance some love. It has racked up more than 9,000 likes within just one hour of going live to Instagram — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens also flocked to the comments section of the upload, where many left compliments for Georgia’s jaw-dropping display.

“Divinely beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another said that Georgia had a “perfect body.”

“Beyond stunning,” commented a third.

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the photo, with many opting for the black heart, flame, and heart-eyed emoticons.

This is hardly the first time that Georgia has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her showing major cleavage and her toned midsection in a tiny white bra. That look also proved popular with her followers, who awarded the racy snap nearly 17,000 likes.