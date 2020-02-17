‘Big Brother’ Star Nicole Anthony Spends Romantic Valentine’s Day With Co-Star Tommy Bracco’s Brother

The CBS reality star didn't win the 'Big Brother' jackpot, but she may have found something more.

Big Brother star Nicole Anthony spent Valentine’s Day with her co-star Tommy Bracco’s brother, Philip. The Big Brother 21 finalist posted a series of photos to Instagram to show fans how she spent the February 14th holiday, and some were surprised to see that the previously teased love connection now appears to actually be a thing.

Nicole posted several pictures after she spent the day with Philip at an escape room and, later, eating dinner at STK Steakhouse. In the caption to the post, a beaming Nicole described her Valentine’s day as “perfect.” She also described her “handsome” date as her “knight in a leather jacket.”

It’s no surprise that fans, friends, and Big Brother alums had plenty to say bout this coupling.

“You cutie patooooooties!!!!” wrote Big Brother runner-up Holly Allen.

“The cutest ever!! Love you both,” added fellow BB21 star Analyse Talavera.

“I have waited too long for this but I’m not complaining,” chimed in BB21’s Ovi Kabir.

But the best reaction came from possible matchmaker himself, Tommy Bracco.

“Not freaking out at all,” Tommy wrote. “Nope! Not getting ahead of myself. Nope! #SisterInLaw.”

Other Big Brother alums, including Nick Maccarone, David Alexander Kaitlyn Herman, and Elena Davies also reacted to the news with positive comments and heart emoji.

Nicole has not come out and officially confirmed that she is dating Philip Bracco, but it sounds like the Big Brother family is totally behind a romance made in reality TV heaven.

Big Brother viewers may recall that when they were living in the reality TV house last summer, Tommy suggested to Nicole that he thought she would be a good match for his brother.

There was also a Reddit thread devoted to shippers of a Bracco-Anthony relationship. Fans even posted a video of Philip Bracco saying he would vote for Nicole to win America’s Favorite Player over his own brother. Nicole ultimately won the AFP title and the $25,000 prize that comes with it.

While Big Brother isn’t a dating show, it has spawned an impressive list of relationships and marriages. From last season’s edition of the CBS reality show alone, winner Jackson Michie recently moved in with his Big Brother girlfriend Holly Allen, and fellow contestants Nick Maccarone and Kathryn Dunn are also dating.

Other matches that started out in the Big Brother house include Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder, Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, and Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, who are all now married and have Big Brother babies.