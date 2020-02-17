Kelly Dodd Is Reportedly ‘Thrilled’ That Vicki Gunvalson & Tamra Judge Left ‘RHOC’

Kelly Dodd is reportedly “thrilled” that her enemies Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge have left The Real Housewives of Orange County, according to a new exclusive from Hollywood Life.

A large portion of the show’s fourteenth season revolved around the ongoing drama between Vicki and Kelly. For the first half of the season, Tamra and Kelly remained on good terms, but that changed by the time they took their trip to Miami. By the time the reunion came around, Kelly was on the outs with the entire group of “tres amigas.”

Last month, it was revealed that neither Vicki nor Tamra would be returning for season 15. The two housewives announced their exits within 24 hours of each other and shocked the show’s many fans. Vicki’s departure was particularly shocking since she had been on the show since the very beginning and was the longest-running housewife out of the entire Real Housewives franchise.

“She feels like it’s going to make it more exciting and a little less stressful. She felt they attacked her all season and it backfired on them and they dug their own grave with the drama,” said the Hollywood Life source.

However, even though two-thirds of the infamous tres amigas are gone, Shannon Beador is sticking around. At the season 14 reunion, she and Kelly were not on good terms. The Hollywood Life article asserts that Kelly is aware she and Shannon will have to sit down and hash out their issues in the new season. She is rumored to be more open to chatting with Shannon one-on-one as she feels she will have better luck without Tamra and Vicki around.

“She’s definitely more open to it than Shannon at this point and could see them being in a better place, maybe even friends again, all in thanks to Tamra and Vicki’s departure. Kelly is in a totally different place being engaged to Rick (Leventhal) and in a good way. She’s a little calmer and patient because of him,” added the outlet’s insider.

Speaking of the tumultuous relationship between Shannon and Kelly, The Inquisitr reported that the Positive Beverage owner recently shared a photo of herself before she hit Shannon on the head with a mallet during their Miravel trip on her Instagram Story. Shannon went to the emergency room complaining of head pain and blurry vision after the incident occurred.

Kelly has publically said that it was meant as a joke, and she believed Shannon overreacted. The photo she shared appeared to be poking fun at the entire situation.