Peruvian Hottie Paula Manzanal Flaunts Dripping Wet Body In Pink Swimsuit For Racy New Video

Paula Manzanal is bringing in the heat to her Instagram page with her most recent post, and her 1.9 million fans can barely contain their excitement.

On Monday, February 17, the Peruvian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering video of herself in a swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

The clip showed Manzanal frolicking in a swimming pool as the camera focused on her killer body. The pool appears to be indoors as a glass panel featured in the background, showing what looks to be a patio with different plants outside. The video was shot in Miami, Florida, according to the geotag Manzanal added to the post.

The former Miss Peru rocked a one-piece bathing suit in a bright pink shade that flattered Manzanal’s skin tone and hair color. The suit featured thick straps that went over the model’s shoulders. The one-piece boasted an open front with silver hoops through which a thick string zigzagged. At one point in the clip, Manzanal could be seen tying the string at the top.

The swimwear featured the same zigzag detail on the sides, which left quite a bit of skin visible on Manzanal’s powerful hips. The suit also included a low-cut neckline, in addition to a tight upper fit that helped accentuate the South American beauty’s ample cleavage.

The one-piece featured high-cut legs that came up high on her sides. This feature, combined with the suit’s thong bottom, bared most of Manzanal’s perky booty, which was emphasized by the camera several different times in the video. According to the tag Manzanal added to her video, her swimsuit is from Fragolis.

The camera captured Manzanal lifting herself up on the side of the pool, as well as her body under water. Manzanal wore her blond hair down

In her caption, the model wrote “Bom dia,” which means “good morning” in Portuguese.

The post proved to be a success with her followers. Within just a few hours of being published, the video has been viewed more than 143,000 times, garnering upwards of 20,600 likes and upwards of 540 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to express their admiration for Manzanal, showering the model with compliments and emoji.

“Omggg so hot babe,” one user raved, trailing the words with a fire and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Bon bon [fire emoji] bella,” chimed in another fan.

“Wow,” a third fan simply wrote, including a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.