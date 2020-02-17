Carmen Electra Sizzles In A Bondage-Esque Bodysuit

Carmen Electra showed off an ultra sexy look in one of her most recent Instagram uploads, posing in bondage lingerie with a riding crop between her teeth.

The iconic model stared seductively at the camera. She wore a black leather bra encased in red leather criss-crossing straps, including one that circled around her neck like a choker. She wore a zippered black PVC corset over her taut stomach. Her underwear was partially covered by the corset, but was made up of the same black leather as her bra. Though the garment was actually comprised of three different pieces, as a whole, it looked like a bodysuit.

She paired the ensemble with black fishnet stockings and knee-high black boots. She wore black-and-white garters high up on her thighs; the fabric was held up by red hooks that cascaded down from her panties. She sported black, silk, fingerless gloves on her hands.

She held a riding crop between her teeth. The red-and-black whip had a leather, studded heart on the end; it looked like Cupid’s arrow.

Carmen’s honey-blond hair tumbled down in waves, with the curled ends reaching her hips.

Her light brown brows were shaped perfectly and framed her face. As per usual, she wore her eye makeup dark and heavy, with thick black lashes that curled upwards and reached her brow bone. Her eyes were rimmed with serious kohl liner, which made her light irises stand out. She wore bronzer on her cheekbones, which made her sun-kissed skin glow. Her lips were painted a frosty pink shade. Her nails were lacquered with a black polish.

The former Playboy model posted the themed image several days after Valentine’s Day, and in the caption wrote that she hoped her followers had a good holiday.

Needless to say, her 1 million followers rushed to the comment section to compliment the Baywatch star on her sultry look.

“Carmen Electra…!!! A step ahead of everybody…!!” exclaimed a fan.

“Btw love this attire ig bud you just look [flame emoji] no matter what you wear,” gushed another user.

“You’re so beautiful,” commented a follower.

“Looking awesome Carmen,” wrote a fan, including the heart-eye, heart, and flame emoji.

As of press time, the image racked up more than 18,500 likes and over 500 comments.

This sizzling shot is far from the only risqué picture Carmen has posted as of late. Just recently, she shared an image of herself completely topless, covered only by tape, wearing bikini bottoms.