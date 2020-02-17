Blond Bombshell Sara Underwood Channels Schoolgirl Vibes In Plaid Ensemble

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood constantly thrills her 9.3 million Instagram followers with sizzling snaps that showcase her hourglass physique out in stunning natural backdrops, and her latest update was no different. The blond bombshell shared a smoking hot triple Instagram update in which she rocked an ensemble that channelled some major schoolgirl vibes.

Sara included the location Washington in the geotag of the post, but didn’t specify where exactly the pictures were taken. She also filled her followers in on the fact that the ensemble she rocked was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, whose pieces Sara frequently wears on Instagram. She even included the specific names of the items in the caption of the post, in case her fans wanted to pick up their own top or skirt after seeing the look on Sara.

In the first snap, Sara perched on the edge of a rustic wooden fence. She rocked a simple button-down blouse in a pale hue. The blouse was buttoned nearly all the way to the top, so the look didn’t showcase any of Sara’s cleavage. However, the skirt she rocked did show off her toned legs. The skirt came up to just below Sara’s ample curves, and had a form-fitting silhouette. The skirt ended a few inches down Sara’s thighs, and included a slit to show off even more leg.

Sara kept the ensemble casual by adding a gray beanie and a pair of black flat boots. In the first picture, she gazed off into the distance as her blond locks tumbled down around her face. A massive tree was visible in the shot behind her.

For her second snap, Sara showed off a majestic tree in the forest, and the picture was taken from an angle that showcased just how tiny Sara was in comparison to the slice of nature.

She finished things off with a snap in which she was walking through the woods in the sexy ensemble. Sara’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot post, and it received over 54,500 likes within just one day. Plenty of Sara’s followers also took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the update.

One fan loved Sara’s style, and said “this outfit is adorable!!”

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” another fan added, followed by a series of emoji.

“Wow what an amazing place baby, this is great and you look really beautiful,” one follower said.

Sara isn’t afraid to rock skimpy outfits year round, as one of her latest updates proved. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara shared a snap in which she rocked a pair of tiny green polka dot shorts while standing on the beach and taking in a gorgeous sunset.