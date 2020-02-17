Buxom Beauty Alexa Dellanos Shows Off Bombshell Curves In See-Through Blue Lace Lingerie

Alexa Dellanos put her bombshell curves on display in a steamy lingerie shot shared with fans over the weekend. The gorgeous blonde slipped into a lace two-piece in a vibrant blue color to pose for a sultry bathroom selfie, and drove fans into a meltdown with the scorching look.

In the NSFW photo, which can be viewed on Instagram, the 24-year-old hottie was hopped up on the bathroom counter and appeared to be sitting with her legs folded under her body. Snapped in a mid-profile pose, Alexa was looking at her phone as she aimed the camera at the bathroom mirror to click the sexy selfie. The model was cupping her curvy backside with her hand in a flirty gesture meant to call attention to her bodacious physique. Her other hand elegantly held the phone, her fingers fanned out in a way that allowed her to showcase her chic peach manicure and delicate finger tattoo. A round bath tub was visible in the background, next to a dark-brown wicker basket and a chestnut-brown door. The wooden details complemented the earth-toned tiles on the walls and floor, making for a low-key, understated decor in which Alexa’s boldly-colored lingerie immediately stood out.

The Instagram sensation left nothing to the imagination in the revealing attire, which was a racy design by Lounge Underwear crafted entirely out of see-through lace. The set was comprised of a keyhole balconette bra and what appeared to be thong bottoms. Both pieces sported a contrast hem that was inscribed with the brand’s name in elegant white font. While the teeny bottoms were not fully shown in the seated pose — only the item’s thick side strap and a glimpse of its lace triangle front were seen in the seductive selfie — the top was copiously showcased. The busty babe flaunted her buxom curves in the sheer bra, which was extremely low-cut and exposed her tremendous cleavage. The garment featured a scalloped trim that further lured the gaze to her shapely chest.

Alexa showed off more than her ample bust in the risqué lingerie. The blond bombshell bared her toned midriff, showcasing her unbelievably tiny waistline. The enticing pose also highlighted her strong, voluptuous thighs and curvaceous rear end.

The model teamed up the torrid look with a chic glam, and sported a face full of makeup that included a matte foundation, an earth-toned eyeshadow, and plenty of mascara. She also wore a glossy peach lipstick that matched her pointy stiletto nails. Her golden tresses were styled with a mid-part and fell over her shoulders in uniform, perfectly combed strands that framed her decolletage.

The Instagram star penned a short and concise caption for her post, writing only “Loungin'” in a nod to the lingerie label that provided her outfit. The provocative selfie sent fans into a frenzy, garnering more than 82,000 likes and 750 comments.

“Damm [sic] boo looks so gorgeous,” read one message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

“Wowow Youu look soo good,” gushed another fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a blue-heart emoji.

“U make me fall in love every time I see you,” confessed a third follower.

Among the people who commented on the post was Alexa’s mother, journalist Myrka Dellanos.

“I love you!! Hugs your way!” she wrote, followed by a seemingly endless string of blue-heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of Alexa’s lingerie.