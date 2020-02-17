Cuban Model Cindy Prado Leaves Little To The Imagination In Black Lace Lingerie

The model sizzled in her latest Instagram update.

On Monday, Cuban model Cindy Prado delighted fans by uploading a provocative Instagram post.

The tantalizing picture shows the stunner posing in a beautiful bathroom. A large portrait of a woman’s backside covered in sand can be seen in the background. Cindy sat, perched on the edge of the bathtub, with one of her hands on her knee. The tan and toned model turned her head to face away from the camera and looked off into the distance with her mouth slightly open.

The 27-year-old flaunted her fit physique in a black lace bodysuit from the clothing company, Fashion Nova. The risque lingerie left little to the imagination and showcased her ample cleavage, tiny waist, and long, lean legs. The social media sensation kept the sultry look relatively simple and only accessorized with a silver ring.

For the photo shoot, the blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in loose curls, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing natural looking makeup. She generously applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. The beauty also sported sculpted eyebrows and peachy nude lipstick. In addition, her long nails were perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the caption, the digital influencer provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova.

Many of Cindy’s followers quickly flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Super fan of yours [you’re] gorgeous! I love how you look and what an amazing picture on the wall,” wrote one fan.

“Most beautiful woman in the world for sure,” said another admirer, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“WOW!! You are DEFINITELY the TOTAL PACKAGE SOOO HOT!!!” commented a different devotee.

“You’re so stunning,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Cindy engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

The sizzling snap appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 19,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the Miami native has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading tantalizing photos on Instagram, in which she wore a skimpy snakeskin patterned bikini. That post has been liked over 34,000 times since it was shared.