‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Jordan Scrambles, Brad’s Exposed, & Finn Runs Into Anna

All signs point to a wild, can’t-miss week of chaos this week on General Hospital. Spoilers promise that the truth about Wiley really being Jonah will finally emerge, but it looks like there’s plenty of action coming with other storylines over the next few days as well.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Lucas will remember what Brad confessed to him before the accident and it appears this will be the catalyst for others finally finding out. This will impact many different people in Port Charles and naturally, there will be mixed emotions as those connected to the little boy sort through what this revelation means.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Anna and Finn will cross paths during Tuesday’s show. After an intense argument last week, Finn packed bags and took Violet on what he deemed would be a little adventure.

It’s not known yet whether Finn and Anna can repair their deeply damaged relationship, but they will have their first opportunity to consider it soon. Soap Central suggests that they’ll do their best to make it seem as if everything is fine, so it may be that Violet is with Finn when they run into one another.

Curtis recently figured out that Jordan has misled him on the exact nature of her past with Taggert. General Hospital spoilers note that he is going to confront her during Wednesday’s show, but it’s not known yet how specific he will be in his questions. Viewers now know that Taggert, Jordan, and their now-dead colleague Bob did something they wanted to keep hidden and it seems that more may emerge on this situation in the coming days.

Jordan needs all the help she can get, West Coast. Is Taggert the person who'll help stop the impending mob war in its tracks?#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @Bri_Nic_Henry pic.twitter.com/I2MbHRzFPb — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 6, 2020

In addition, General Hospital spoilers tease that Jordan will connect with someone who is an old enemy and Curtis is going to be put on notice by someone. Viewers will see Trina popping up this week too, as she will share some time with a family member that comes unexpectedly.

Taggert and Mac will spend some time talking and General Hospital spoilers share that Jordan will make a confession of sorts. Elsewhere in Port Charles, Molly will be popping up to give her input on something and Ava will be rattled or shaken in some regard.

There’s a lot coming up over the next few days with Brando and Sonny as well as with Valentin and Lulu too. General Hospital spoilers hint that the primary focus during the week of February 17 will be the bombshell about Jonah, but there’s significant progress on the way on a number of other fronts as well.