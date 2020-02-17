Fitness Model Nina Serebrova Leaves Little To The Imagination In Racy Swimsuit Video For Bang Energy

Nina Serebrova shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed and her 2.7 million fans are going crazy for it.

On Monday, February 17, the fitness model took to the popular social media app to upload a racy video of herself promoting an energy drink in a swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

For the clip, Serebrova struck a series of poses while walking through a waterpark. About halfway through the video, the brunette bombshell opened a can of an energy drink by Bang Energy. As she revealed in her caption, Serebrova was promoting the brand’s caffeine-free drinks. She enjoyed Bang Energy’s cotton candy-flavored version in the post.

As Serebrova indicated via the geotag on her post, the video was shot in Miami Beach, Florida.

Serebrova rocked a one-piece bathing suit in a light pink shade that complimented her pale skin tone. The swimsuit featured thin straps on the back in mint green, which added to the romantic vibe of the suit. The suit boasted a low-cut neckline that dipped into the model’s chest, showcasing quite a bit of her ample chest.

The suit also dipped low on her sides, flaunting a good amount of her sideboob. In addition, the one-piece featured high-cut legs that came up high on her waist, highlighting her wide hips and slender legs.

The suit boasted a thong bottom lined in the same mint green. The cut of the swimwear bared Serebrova’s booty, putting it front and center. The model did not share where her swimwear is from.

In the video, Serebrova could be seen moving her swimsuit around, exposing even more skin, particularly her sideboobs. The model wore her dark hair in a middle part and styled down. Her straight strands fell behind her shoulders, cascading down to her booty. On her face, Serebrova wore black eyeliner that further accentuated her almond eyes.

The post proved to be popular with her followers. In just a few hours, the video has been viewed more than 75,100 times, garnering more than 9,400 likes and upwards of 240 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Serebrova’s beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“All pink everything,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a pink heart emoji.

“Queen,” replied another one, topping off the message with a heart-eyes emoji and a fire.

“Bang never felt so good,” a third fan chimed in.

“Perfection,” another one raved, also including fire and heart-eyes emoji to the message.