Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In Tight Pink Leggings

Fitness model Jen Selter delighted her 12.8 million Instagram followers with yet another stunning snap in which she rocked tight workout gear. In her latest Instagram update, the brunette bombshell shared two sizzling shots that showcased her toned physique.

Jen didn’t include a geotag on the post, so fans weren’t able to verify exactly where the stunning shots were taken. However, there was a pristine green golf course visible in the background behind her, and the course overlooked a large, calm body of water. The sky was a bright blue filled with clouds, and the entire setting looked scenic.

All eyes were on Jen’s curves in the first snap, however. The fitness model found a large wall and large column in an outdoor area overlooking the golf course and water. She kicked her legs up in the air for the snap, putting the sole of one foot on the wall while the other stretched to the black column. Jen’s body looked incredible in the picture, and was accentuated by her skintight ensemble.

The brunette beauty rocked a pair of pink leggings that clung to her curves, and paired them with a matching pink sports bra. Even her tennis shoes were a soft shade of baby pink for the girly look. Jen’s hair was pulled back in a ponytail, which dangled down in the first snap as she struck the gravity-defying pose.

In the second snap, Jen kept things simple by just placing both hands against the large wall. She arched her back slightly and stuck her ample derriere out in a way that accentuated her curves. She stared at the wall rather than making eye contact with the camera, and allowed her seductive curves to do all the talking. The sexy workout gear she rocked was from the brand Alo Yoga, who Jen made sure to tag in the picture.

Jen’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post received over 70,800 likes within just 19 hours. Many of her fans also wanted the opportunity to shower Jen with compliments, as the post received 442 comments in the same short time span.

“Love everything you do, keep up the great work,” one fan commented.

Another fan agreed with the caption of her post, and said “definitely!! Dreamy gorgeous fit queen.”

One follower called Jen’s Instagram update “the most stunning thing I’ve seen today.”

Jen looked stunning in her all-pink workout ensemble, and it seems that the brunette bombshell has been loving the rosy hue lately. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a snap in which she rocked a skimpy pink bikini as she stretched out on the beach.