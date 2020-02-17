Caroline Flack’s Last Appearance Will Be In The New Movie ‘Greed’

Caroline Flack, the former presenter of Love Island, will make her final on-screen appearance in the forthcoming film Greed. The movie is set for release on February 21, just days after her sad passing over the weekend. As The Inquisitr reported on February 15, the TV host was discovered unresponsive in her London flat, and her death is believed to be a suicide.

Flack can be seen at the start of the movie trailer for Greed, which stars British comedic actor Steven Coogan, who plays a billionaire owner of a retail empire named Sir Richard McCreadie. Later on in the trailer, Flack is shown handing a check to McCreadie and his wife, Samantha, played by Isla Fisher.

The Hollywood News describes the film as a satirical exploration of the inequality of wealth within the fashion industry. The movie charts the rise and fall of McCreadie, seen through the eyes of his biographer, Nick, played by David Mitchell. The film is directed by Michael Winterbottom.

According to The Guardian, Coogan’s character is loosely based on Sir Philip Green, a department store magnate from the United Kingdom who had charges of misdemeanor assault levied against him in the United States. The four counts, alleging that he repeatedly touched a Pilates trainer in an inappropriate manner, were dropped in January by a court in Arizona.

Meanwhile, thousands of signatures have been added to a petition that’s calling for harsher laws to protect those in the public eye following Flack’s death. Both the U.K. press and abusive social media trolls are considered to be a factor in the TV host’s death.

A Change.org petition, titled “Exploiting People in the Public Eye,” calls for greater protection of privacy and more detailed examination of the legitimacy of sources. So far, the petition has received close to its goal of 500,000 signatures and looks set to gain well over its intended target.

British TV actress Stephanie Davis, who was close friends with Flack, is the brainchild behind the petition. Ms. Davis wrote a mission statement on the Change.org website that seeks respect for celebrities and their friends.

“This will ensure that celebrity’s mental health & human rights are being [respected] appropriately, safely and with a duty of care. It will also help their family & friend’s [sic] mental health.”

Greed is set to be released in cinemas on February 21 in the U.S. and the U.K. The film received its first screening at the Toronto Film Festival on September 7, 2019.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.