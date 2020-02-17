Alexandra Cane Sizzles In A White Bikini For Pouty New Instagram Pic

Alexandra Cane has been posting plenty of eye-catching Instagram updates of her rocking lingerie and swimwear lately, opting for a new bikini pic today as she gave words of encouragement to her 1.4 million followers. Considering that it’s Monday, the model apparently wanted to give everyone a lift, although the photo showed her giving a huge pout.

The sensation was photographed on a bed, and she sat at the edge of it with her hands by her sides and her right knee lifted into the air. She glanced to her right and left her toned bod on full display; her abs and cleavage were hard to miss.

Her white Frankies Bikini swimwear had an eye-catching top with straps that crisscrossed under her chin and tied around her neck as the extra string fell in front of her right shoulder. Her thong bottoms had thick side straps that rested high on her hips and the light-toned swimsuit contrasted against her tan.

Alexandra wore her hair down in a heavy right part with luxurious curls falling around both of her shoulders. Her simple makeup application added a classy vibe to her look. She sported a dash of eye shadow, mascara, and pink lipstick. The beauty added a few accessories to her look to spice it up, including small earrings, a gold chain bracelet, and a silver bangle.

The light shined into the room from a window in front of her, leaving her skin glowing. One of the tags in the post revealed that she was at Bali on the Bay in Miami when the shot was taken.

Her adoring fans took to the comments section to talk about her newest share, with many people focusing on her caption.

“Omg encouragement I need to go to the gym right now!” exclaimed an admirer.

“I have literally sat at work all day counting down the hours until I can work out lmao,” wrote a follower.

“Agree, gonna go for a run to wake myself up, especially as I’m on holiday,” wrote a third social media user.

“Actual goals, you motivate and inspire me so much,” gushed a supporter.

Alexandra posted another bikini pic on February 1. The post was a throwback snap of her in a shimmery purple ensemble. She posed with her back angled toward the camera and showed off her bare booty in thong bottoms, glancing over her shoulder with a flirty smile on her face. She wore her hair down in a casual right part and stood on an outdoor patio with views of the water and a neighboring high-rise building.