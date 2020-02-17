Mary J. Blige Slays A Leather Ensemble In Killer Outfit Photo

Mary J. Blige — also referred to as the Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul — slayed a killer outfit on Instagram over the weekend which has fans in awe of her.

The “All That I Can Say” hitmaker stunned in a black leather jacket that had gold detailing and a black fur hood. It is unknown whether Blige was wearing faux or real fur as she didn’t state in her caption. Underneath, she owned a one-shouldered black garment and paired the ensemble with loose-fitted leather pants of the same color that had pockets on the side. The “No More Drama” chart-topper rocked black lace-up boots with dark green laces and thick-framed glasses. Blige sported long straight blond hair and accessorized herself with her signature large gold hoop earrings.

Unsurprisingly, the music icon effortlessly showed off her natural swag. Blige posed against a brick wall and looked incredibly fierce. She placed hand one in her pocket and put the other beside her. The “Be Without You” songstress pushed one leg forward and didn’t look directly at the camera lens. She unzipped her hooded jacket and looked fixated at something in front of her on the left.

For her caption, Blige told fans the post was an ad and paid partnership for Google Maps. She mentioned that it felt good to be home in New York City visiting some of her favorite places for food and fashion. In honor of Google Maps’ 15th anniversary, Blige shared a bunch of her secret spots on her Instagram story.

In the span of three days, her post racked up more than 56,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“You’re long overdue for a women’s fashion line. #AllHailTheQueen,” one user wrote.

“Ms. Swagger!! Always looking fabulous!!” another shared.

“Your dress code has always been fly, period.” a third fan remarked.

“LOOK AT YOU LOOKING LIKE THE GODDESS YOU ARE,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

The living legend is no stranger to sending her fans into a meltdown. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Blige rocked an eye-catching fur coat that was half black and half leopard-print. Underneath, she rocked a low-cut metallic top underneath which shimmered in the light and displayed her decolletage. The “MJB Da MVP” entertainer wrapped the leather straps from the coat around her waist and put on a black fedora hat while owning long straight blond hair. Blige accessorized herself with thick, large gold hoop earrings and a necklace. She sported a glossy lip and applied black mascara and dark eye shadow.