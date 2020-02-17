Josephine Skriver Shows Off Killer Body In A Black Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated Swim’

Josephine Skriver showed off a sexy, summery look for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on the publication’s official Instagram account on Monday. In a quick video on SI Swim‘s feed, the model rocked a tiny, black two-piece that left little to the imagination.

The video showed Josephine from close up as a camera snapped photos off-screen. She stood beneath a green palm tree in the sand as a the ocean waters rolled onto the shore behind her. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds as the rays shined down on Josephine and bounced off her glowing skin. The scenery was certainly breathtaking, but fans were likely focused on Josephine’s killer body in her bikini.

Josephine’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top with strings that traveled across her back and sat on her shoulders. The top just barely fit over her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out, as well as some sideboob and underboob.

Josephine’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, cheeky thong. The front of the bikini sat low on Josephine’s waist to show off her abs even further, while the sides came up high on her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. In addition, her pert derriere and long, lean legs were fully exposed.

Josephine did not wear any accessories with her swimwear. She appeared to be rocking a mostly natural face of makeup, featuring bright highlighter and a light pink color on her full lips. The model hardly needed any coverage over her natural beauty, though. Her long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in messy waves.

The video opened with Josephine cocking one hip out to the side to accentuate her figure. She then raised both arms above her head to push the palm up, which further squeezed her cleavage out. Later, Josephine turned around to give fans a quick glimpse at her round booty. The entire time, Josephine flashed sultry looks at the camera.

The post garnered more than 22,000 views and just over 40 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Josephine’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Captivating in all ways!” one fan said.

“Wow wow wowwww!” fellow model Haley Kalil wrote.

“Hotter than a six alarm fire,” a third follower added.

“Gorgeous and lovely,” a fourth fan wrote.

Josephine has made it clear that she can rock any look, from swimwear to red carpet couture. Last week, she did the latter as she wore a leggy black dress to Vanity Fair’s Oscars party, which her fans loved.