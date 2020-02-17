Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Goes Braless In Figure-Hugging Workout Gear

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Monday, February 17, Swedish model Anna Nystrom started off the workweek by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 8.5 million followers to enjoy.

The photo, taken at an undisclosed location in Stockholm, Sweden, shows the blond bombshell posing on what appears to be a suburban street with numerous houses in the blurred background. Anna stood with one of her hands on her hips and crossed her legs. She lowered her gaze and smiled sweetly, as she held onto a light pink Starbucks cup.

The 27-year-old sizzled in skintight activewear, that consisted of a sheer, ribbed beige tank top and a pair of pink leggings. She opted to go braless, which caused the picture to push the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. In addition, the revealing workout gear showcased her toned midsection and sculpted hips, much to the delight of her audience. The beauty also sported an oversized cream-colored jacket.

The digital influencer styled her long locks in pigtail braids and enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a minimal amount of makeup. The striking application featured subtle contour, warm-toned eyeshadow, and matte nude lipstick. Her nails were also manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be stating that the photo was taken after she trained at the gym but prior to her heading off to work.

Fans seemed to love the sizzling snap as it soon amassed more than 55,000 likes. Many of Anna’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Oh my darling… you’re so beautiful,” gushed one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Gorgeous looking lady, beautiful outfit, hairstyle, great post as always,” added another follower.

“Your body is awesome @annanystrom,” said a different devotee.

“Very beautiful and attractive,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is not the first time that Anna has shown off her incredible figure on social media. As fans of the model are aware, a majority of her Instagram posts show her in risque outfits, that leave little to the imagination. Earlier this month, she uploaded a photo, in which she showed off her amazing assets in figure-hugging workout gear. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.