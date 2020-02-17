Cosplay Model Meg Turney Poses With An Old School Atari In Pleather Underwear And Stockings For Hot New Photo

Meg Turney has been turning up the heat on her Instagram page for the last several days, and her most recent post was no exception.

On Monday, February 17, the cosplay model took to the popular social media app to post a sweltering snapshot of herself playing games in a revealing outfit that has her 745,000 Instagram fans going wild in the comments section.

For the photo, Turney kneeled down on a bed featuring a light wooden frame. The bed was covered in bedsheet with white and black geometric patterns that contrasted with the model’s bright hair. Turney did not add a geotag to her post or indicate her location in the caption.

Turney wore a pair of underwear bottoms in what looked to be black pleather. The bottoms sat just around the Texas native’s navel area, clinging to her slender midsection. The underwear boasted an interesting cutout on her lower stomach, showcasing a bit of skin. The bottom part of the garment sat low on her frame, helping accentuate her strong hips.

The underwear also featured a set of garter belts, which attached to a pair of sheer black stockings that come up high on Turney’s thighs. The tights had a darker strap at the top, while the rest was completely see-through.

Turney teamed her underwear and stockings with a gray T-shirt that appeared to have been cropped. The cosplayer added to the post the hashtags, “That is my shirt,” “Sacrificed for the shoot” and “RIP shirt,” suggesting that she altered the tee for the photo shoot.

Turney leaned forward as she inserted a cartridge into an old school Atari console. A few other cartridges were scattered on the bed around the model, as well as a controller.

The model’s head was turned to the right as she smiled for the picture. She rocked her bright red hair in a middle part and styled down in large, loose waves that fell over her shoulders.

Unsurprisingly, the post was an immediate hit with her fans. Within about an hour of being published, the photo has attracted more than 18,500 likes and upwards of 78 comments, promising to continue to bring in interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to reminisce about the old Atari and also to shower Turney with compliments.

“Meg, you are my woman crush like omg,” one user raved, adding a couple of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Okay okay this one is beyond amazing,” replied another fan.

“I still have my original Atari 2600 and games from when I was a kid. Although it is missing the controllers and the tv switch box. That is ORIGINAL GAMING,” a third user chimed in.