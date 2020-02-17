Top Donald Trump Adviser Reportedly Secretly Hunting For ‘Anonymous’ Exposé Book Author

The best-selling book “A Warning,” written by an author known as “Anonymous” shocked the world when it was published in November 2019, revealing startling allegations about the Donald Trump presidency from the perspective of an insider. Now, it appears as though a top Trump adviser has a side job of searching for the book’s author.

Trump has been repeatedly accused of purging his administration of anyone that he perceives to be disloyal to him. The anonymous author claims to be an insider in the White House, and Peter Navarro, Trump’s top trade policy adviser, is allegedly looking for the individual, according to the Daily Beast.

Anonymous initially published an op-ed in the New York Times criticizing the president in September 2018. At the time, the person described themselves as part of the “resistance” inside the Trump White House. The individual later published the book, which rapidly became a best seller on the New York Times list. But the identity of the author has remained unknown even as the Trump administration seeks to purge leakers.

While it isn’t clear whether Trump is aware of the investigation, Navarro, who Trump has nicknamed “my Peter,” has been analyzing the language used by Anonymous in order to compare it to administration employees to ferret out the individual. It appears that Navarro isn’t conducting his investigation alone. Apparently, a few people who work for the National Security Council are also conducting an investigation to identify the person.

Navarro’s sleuthing has proven fruitful.

“Two other people familiar with Navarro’s efforts said he had zeroed in on at least one likely suspect and that he has compiled his findings in a written report that he’s shared with White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, who is leading official internal efforts to unearth Anonymous’ identity,” the Daily Beast writes.

Trump reportedly sees the anonymous author as proof that Washington insiders are trying to undermine his efforts to shake up Washington D.C.

“Trump himself has taken notice, and on many occasions has privately asked senior aides about efforts to unmask Anonymous, according to those close to the president. Both he and his allies have taken Anonymous’ presence as confirmation of the existence of a ‘deep state’ cabal operating within the federal government to thwart the president’s efforts to disrupt the status quo,” the article notes.

In September 2018, Trump questioned whether the anonymous individual was really an insider, or if they were a phony source trying to gain attention. he called for the Times to turn the individual’s name over to the government.

The investigation comes shortly after Trump dismissed several staffers, including Alexander Vindman, who were involved in testifying in the impeachment trial against him. Vindman has been praised for being willing to talk about what many see as an “illegal” order by Trump when he asked Ukraine to investigate his political opponent.

No word on whether Anonymous is still a White House employee and has said that they will strongly deny writing the book if asked.