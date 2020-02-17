Buxom Bombshell Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In Skintight Black Dress

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss thrilled her 2 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap that showcased her hourglass physique in a simple yet sexy black dress. She took the picture while strutting her stuff down a stretch of sidewalk, with lush green shrubs and plants visible to her left. Ashley didn’t include a location in the geotag of the post, but she did include a bit of information on her ensemble.

The black dress that Ashley rocked in the picture was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, in particular their plus-sized Fashion Nova Curve line. The dress had a simple tank-style top with thick straps and a scoop back. Ashley posed with her back to the camera so that the front of the dress wasn’t visible, making it impossible to know how much cleavage the look displayed.

However, the dress clung to her curves, nipping in at her waist and then stretching out over her ample derriere and hips. The dress was a conservative midi length, coming halfway down her calves, but it featured a scandalously high slit in the back that exposed an extra hint of leg.

Ashley paired the look with some statement pointed-toe stiletto heels, and allowed her long blond locks to tumble down her chest in a sleek blowout. Her beauty look in the snap was neutral and minimal, with just enough to accentuate her natural beauty. She flashed a coy smile at the camera as she glanced over her shoulder for the seductive shot.

Ashley’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 29,500 likes within just 21 hours. Her fans also left plenty of comments on the post featuring the figure-hugging black dress, as it received 313 comments in the same time span.

“Gorgeous babe,” one fan said, followed by a series of emoji.

Another follower responded to Ashley’s motivational caption, and commented “the hustle is real! Keep chasing it girl!”

“Looking amazing in that dress!” one fan said.

Another follower absolutely showered Ashley with praise, and commented “my dear you are an absolute doll baby. Amazing body, beautiful flowing hair, wrapped that Gorgeous dress around that Luscious body. Thank you for sharing your pictures.”

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley shared a sweet snap with her eager fans that featured a throwback to her wedding day. In the picture, Ashley looked stunning in a wedding dress with a full glam beauty look, and her husband was by her side in a gray suit. The picture was taken on their wedding day, and Ashley opted to share it in honor of Valentine’s Day.