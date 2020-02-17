British Beauty Bethany Lily April Unzips Bikini Bottoms In Racy New Instagram Pic

Bethany Lily April has been keeping up a flirty vibe on her Instagram feed lately with selfies and professional photos, sharing more of the latter yesterday to tantalize her 1.8 million followers. There were four photos in the series and the first three was a repetition of the same image presented in a few different ways. The racy new share showed the bombshell unzipping her bikini bottoms and giving a coy pout for the camera.

The first picture of the set showed Bethany from the waist up, the second was a full-body shot, and the third was a side-by-side collage with a zoomed-in version on one side.

The blonde was photographed standing up with her left leg crossed in front. Her left hand was holding up the side of her bright blue bottoms as she held the zipper with her right hand. It was undone several inches below her bellybutton, and she showed off her toned abs.

The bikini top was also risqué as she wore an unzipped top with thick straps and a narrow cut in the front; her sideboob falling out of the top and cleavage were hard to miss.

She wore her flowing hair down in a middle part and brushed behind her shoulders, gazing directly at the camera. A glam makeup application included shimmery eye shadow, mascara, blush, and pink lipstick.

Bethany was photographed in front of a blinding white backdrop with the flattering lighting leaving her skin looking glowing and flawless.

Plus, the model shared a fourth, seemingly unrelated image of a stairwell with red carpet runners and a classic painting on the wall.

Her followers took to the comments section to rave about the post.

“Damn you never fail to look good,” gushed an admirer.

“My dream girl for sure,” declared a second social media user.

“Beautiful in blue,” complimented a supporter.

Plus, Bethany stopped by with a comment to explain the fourth photo.

“Lol when I accidentally upload a random photo from my phone at the end,” she wrote, punctuating her message with the face with tears of joy and the see-no-evil monkey emoji.

The stunner shared another bikini pic five days ago while posing in a light blue ensemble at the beach. The top had long sleeves, and her bottoms had thick side straps with a low waistline. Bethany wore her hair in a heavy side part and posed next to a dark rock formation, playing with her hair in the first photo of the series and tugging at her top in the second.