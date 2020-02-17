YouTube Sensation Gabi DeMartino Stuns In Burberry Jacket & Fashion Nova Thigh-High Boots

Gabi DeMartino, also known as Fancy Vlogs By Gab, on YouTube, shared a killer outfit pic to her Instagram page and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The brunette beauty is known for her passion for fashion and took a striking photo of herself for her social media.

Gabi stunned in a Burberry jacket that had their signature print all over it. She wrapped a small white Chanel bag over her body and paired the ensemble with light blue jeans. Gabi rocked a pair of Fashion Nova thigh-high boots that looked incredible on her.

She pulled her hair back into a ponytail and wore black mascara and eyeliner. Gabi appeared to have a red lip and contour as her cheekbones stood out.

In an upload consisting of two photos, the YouTuber geotagged the post as Atlantic City, New Jersey, letting fans know where she was in the world when they were taken.

In the first shot, she was captured from head to toe. Gabi looked over to her right and displayed her side profile. She separated her legs and covered her hands with her sleeves. She zipped her jacket all the way to the top and held a small white shopping bag as she had been gifted something from Kate Spade. Gabi was photographed alone in front of a dreamy clear blue sky by the side of the road. The lighting and color of the buildings complimented her outfit, making the photograph very aesthetically pleasing.

In the next slide, she showed off the jeweled bunny necklace which was purchased from Kate Spade by her boyfriend, Collin.

For her caption, she wished everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day and thanked her partner for the present.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 72,000 likes and over 550 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.2 million followers.

“Ur so beautiful wtf,” one user wrote.

“You look truly yourself in this pic. Beautiful as always,” another shared.

“I’m in love with the look,” a third fan remarked.

“Awww this is the cutest gift ever,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the eye-heart face emoji.

Some of the comments drew comparisons to “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” hitmaker Ariana Grande which isn’t very surprising as Gabi previously played the role of a look-a-like in her iconic music video for “Thank U, Next.”

Four days ago, Gabi made a YouTube video for her 3.1 million subscribers on how they can try to make themselves look like the pop star. Already, the upload has been watched over 270,000 times.