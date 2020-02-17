Alan Dershowitz Claims George Soros Asked Barack Obama To Investigate A Soon-To-Be-Named Person

High-profile defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was a part of Donald Trump‘s impeachment defense team, recently spoke to Breitbart News and claimed that billionaire George Soros told then-President Barack Obama to investigate someone yet to be identified.

According to Dershowitz, the target of the alleged investigation will be revealed in a lawsuit he claims will be coming “in the near future.” He also noted that such a request is “not unusual” and said that people “whisper” to presidents and the Department of Justice (DOJ) “all the time.”

“It’s very common,” he said. “It’s wrong, whoever does it, but it’s common, and we shouldn’t think that it’s unique to any particular president. I have in my possession the actual 302 form [an FBI record of an interview], which documents this issue, and it will, at the right time, come out. But I’m not free to disclose it now because it’s a case that’s not yet been filed.”

Soros is a prominent left-wing activist who recently accused Facebook of attempting to help Trump get re-elected at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He previously attacked social media companies like Facebook for what he believes is an intentional strategy to create addictive services, which he claims, in turn, create harm — notably to adolescents.

Conversely, Dershowitz has spoken frequently spoken in defense of Trump in recent months. Although Dershowitz claims he may not vote for Trump in 2020, noting that he is a liberal Democrat, he has been vocal in his opinion that the president did not commit impeachable offenses.

The 81-year-old academic controversially argued that Trump’s quid pro quo with Ukraine was in the public interest and thus not impeachable. The argument drew backlash from many who suggested that the precedent means former President Richard Nixon’s behavior was also not impeachable.

Dershowitz also claimed that impeachable offenses require criminal-like behavior, which runs contrary to the legal consensus that the Constitution does not specify that statutory crimes are necessary for impeachment. Notably, Independent Justin Amash and Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano both argued opposite to Dershowitz and pointed to the high crimes and misdemeanors charge, which they note relates to abuses of high office.

The controversial defense attorney — who has defended Jeffrey Epstein and O.J. Simpson — also used his Breitbart News interview to touch on the Roger Stone charges. Dershowitz expressed his belief that Stone deserves a new trial due to the political bias of jury foreperson, who is allegedly opposed to Trump and Stone.