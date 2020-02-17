Candice Swanepoel Goes Braless In Sheer, Cropped Tank & Black Bikini On Instagram

On Monday morning, Candice Swanepoel turned up the heat on her Instagram feed with a new post. In a photo on her account, the babe rocked a tiny black bikini from her swimwear line, Tropic of C, as well as a cropped tank top that left very little to the imagination.

The photo showed Candice sitting in a shaded, sandy area beside a large orange boat, which was flipped over. Sunlight appeared to be shining down through trees above, bouncing off Candice’s glowing skin. She looked better than ever in a pair of tiny black bikini bottoms that did nothing but favors for her curves, as well as a white tank top.

Candice went braless underneath a sheer white tank top, one boasting a scooped neckline that barely contained her busty chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out and she looked close to risking a wardrobe malfunction. The top cut off just below her chest, which put her flat, toned tummy on full display.

Candice paired the top with a U-shaped black thong. The front of the bikini further showed off her abs, while the string sides tied up high on her hips and hugged her hourglass figure. In addition, Candice’s long, lean legs were on full display, as was her pert derriere.

Candice accessorized the look with massive gold hoops embellished with black feathers. She also wore several bangles on both of her wrists. The model rocked a full face of makeup, an application including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, and a light pink color on her full lips. Her long brown hair was soaking wet and slicked back behind her head.

The babe posed on one hip with her toes pointed, further emphasizing the length of her pins. She raised her arms above her head and curved her body in a way that showed off her figure. She looked off-camera with a sultry gaze.

Candice’s post garnered more than 48,000 likes and just over 180 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Summer vibesssssss,” one fan wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

“So sexy, great legs you look gorgeous girl,” another user added.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” quipped a third fan.

“You’re the most beautiful woman on earth,” a fourth follower remarked.

Candice often shows off her Tropic of C bikini looks — both on her own account and on the brand’s official page. In a photo shared to Tropic of C’s account over the weekend, the babe rocked another gorgeous black bikini.