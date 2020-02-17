Brazilian Bombshell Natalia Garibotto Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Skimpy Neon Pink Bikini

Bang Energy model Natalia Garibotto shared a jaw-dropping new set of photos to her Instagram account that was an instant hit with her 1.9 million followers. The photos saw the model enjoying her time in the shore provided a breathtaking background to the snaps, but it was Natasha herself who captivated her fans by showing a generous amount of skin in a tiny pink bikini.

On February 16, the Miami-based model took to the popular photo-sharing app to upload three photos of herself standing on fine white sand on a gloriously sunny day in a skimpy two-piece bathing suit that put her incredibly toned physique on full display.

In the first picture, Natalia stood on the beach with one leg tucked under the other. She held all her hair up in a high ponytail while closing her eyes. The stunner was wearing a neon pink bikini set with the top featuring classic triangle-style cups with thin straps that tied behind her neck and around her back. Notably, the bikini cups were small, allowing most of the model’s ample cleavage to be seen.

The next snap showed Natalia’s flawless backside. The matching thong bikini she wore emphasized her round and bouncy booty. Her smooth, tanned skin glowed under the sunshine. In the last photo, Natalia fully showed off her pert derriere. She looked away from the camera, looking at a distance. Natalia stood on a sandy beach with the beautiful turquoise blue water visible in the background.

To accessorize her beach day ensemble, Natalia wore a gold choker necklace, two gold Cartier nail bangles, and a matching ring. Aside from the first snapshot, Natalia’s highlighted tresses were loose, cascading down her back and over her shoulder. As for her glam look, the model wore a minimal makeup application that included well-groomed eyebrows, a coat of mascara, and pink color on her full lips.

Natalia kept the caption simple, stating that the skimpy swimwear was from online retail giant Fashion Nova. She also asked her followers which photo in the upload they like the most.

The latest share has been showered with compliments by Natalia’s fellow influencers and fans around the globe. It garnered over 87,000 likes and more than 690 comments in 21 hours of being live on the social media platform.

“I choose 1. The bottoms coming off!” one of the model’s fans commented on the post.

“You’re beautiful at all angles,” another admirer wrote.

“Do I have to pick one? can’t I just pick them all? So pretty babe,” a third follower chimed in, adding a combination of emoji in the comment.