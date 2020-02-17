Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Goes Braless, Lifts Up Her Top In Risque G-String Shot

Instagram hottie Kayla Moody wished fans a happy start of the week with an ultra-racy photo that sent temperatures soaring on her feed, providing the perfect pick-me-up for her late rising followers. The self-proclaimed “proud military wife” nearly bared it all for the camera, posing in nothing but a see-through, mesh shirt and a barely-there g-string.

The sizzling bikini model left nothing to the imagination in the risqué ensemble, which was a sexy black color that beautifully complemented her glowing, fair skin and golden tresses. To add more spice to the already steamy shot, she opted to go braless under the sheer top, and lifted up the shirt to show off her perky chest. The babe strategically censored her busty assets with one hand to keep the photo from becoming too NSFW, but still showed a great deal of her buxom curves.

The torrid photo saw Kayla posing provocatively against a massive window. The snap was shot in Los Angeles, Nevada — as Kayla indicated in the geotag of her post — and gave fans a splendid view of the iconic Strat Hotel, easily recognizable by its towering skypod. The Instagram sensation let herself be photographed from the mid-profile, showing off her killer curves as she seductively arched her back and put one leg forward. The tantalizing posture emphasized her pert derriere and chiseled thighs, while also showcasing her lithe waistline and sculpted tummy. Her minuscule bottoms were pulled down on her hip, further highlighting her bodacious figure and trim physique.

Kayla completely bared her toned midriff, exposing a copious amount of skin. The blond bombshell was cupping her chest with one hand and clasped her hair with the other, pulling up her locks into a messy, unkempt bun that only added to her allure. The stunner fixed the camera with a longing gaze and mouth agape, sending scorching vibes all over her page.

The gorgeous blonde was all dolled up for the spicy shoot, and rocked a sexy smokey eye makeup that accentuated her naturally pretty features. She completed the look with a glossy skin-toned lipstick and sported expertly contoured eyebrows.

The Instagram star captioned the snap with a flirty winking-face emoji, and gave credit to boudoir and lingerie photographer, BAGLEYPHOTO, for the eye-popping shot. She also tagged Las Vegas makeup artist, Jessica Zuniga, who was responsible for her chic look.

The photo immediately caught the eye of her followers, racking up more than 2,400 likes in just 37 minutes of having been posted. In the space of one hour, the snap garnered 3,700-plus likes and a little shy of 100 comments from Kayla’s adoring fans.

“Next time you’re shooting in front of windows… can you let me know the location beforehand???” quipped one of her admirers, adding a trio of flattering emoji that ended with a grinning face with smiling eyes.

“Happy monday!!! this [is] my new lock screen wallpaper,” penned another Instagrammer, adding an assortment of gushing emoji.

“Happy Monday to you as well you look stunning,” commented a third fan.

“Absolutely gorgeous @kaylamoody [five fire emoji] The view in the background isn’t too bad either,” remarked a fourth person, ending their message with three heart emoji.