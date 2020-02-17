Denise Richards Puts To Bed Rumors About Her Open Marriage After Brandi Glanville Cheating Scandal

Rumors have swirled for some time now that Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers have an open marriage, but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star decided to put an end to the speculation with a series of comments on Instagram.

Fans were chatting about whether Aaron had a brother and the conversation eventually drifted to wondering whether the couple had an open marriage, according to Hollywood Life.

“absolutely not. 100% monogamous to my husband,” Denise responded.

The controversy all began when rumors popped up that Denise and fellow Housewives star Brandi Glanville had an affair while Denise was with Aaron – though the reality star was spotted without her wedding ring right around the time of the alleged affair. While none of the people involved in the situation have commented on the speculation, Brandi has tossed out hints that there’s at least something to the rumors.

“Their [sic] is a huge difference between hooking up with someone a couple of times and having a romantic relationship with someone,” she cryptically posted.

She later posted an image of herself saying that she wanted to be able to comment on rumors but couldn’t. She didn’t specify which rumors she was talking about.

Denise and Aaron got married on September 8, 2018, near their Malibu home in front of the Housewives cameras. While it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s likely that the Brandi and Denise drama will play out on the upcoming season of the show.

Last week on Valentines Day, perhaps in an effort to further squash the affair rumors, Brandi posted an Instagram image of her and Aaron with their foreheads pressed together, gazing into each others’ eyes in a loving take away from their wedding.

She captioned the photo saying that it was taken on the day of their marriage and is her favorite from the event.

“The energy from it showing the deep love & strong connection we have with eachother [sic]. Everyday [sic] I fall more in [heart emoji] with this man & I’m so proud to be his wife,” she wrote.

Aaron posted an image of the couple to celebrate the holiday, as well.

Co-star Erika Jayne weighed in on the controversy recently, as The Inquisitr previously reported, while speaking on the Wendy Williams show. She hinted that people will see both sides of the story on the upcoming season of the show, but and there’s more to the affair than people realize. While she didn’t take sides, she confirmed that Denise will be the focus of a lot of drama in the upcoming season of the show.