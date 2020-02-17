Jenna Johnson Calls Husband Val Chmerkovskiy Her ‘Secret Weapon’ On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Jenna Johnson called her husband Val Chmerkovskiy her “secret weapon” when the two compete together on Dancing with the Stars. The ABC reality dance series, which will enter its 29th season in the fall of this year, will likely once again pit the husband and wife dance pros against once another on the ballroom floor. However, Jenna doesn’t see their time together on the series as a rivalry.

In fact, the professional hoofer revealed in an interview with Dance Magazine that she sees this opportunity as a way to enjoy and support the sport of dance, a career they both love. She also revealed a stunning tidbit of information where she explained that working with her husband almost feels like they are breaking Dancing with the Stars‘ carefully constructed rules.

“People think we want to beat one another, but I feel like he’s my secret weapon. Sometimes I’m like, ‘Is this cheating?’ because I literally have him on my side,” she revealed of the love and support given by her spouse of one year during what can be a difficult competition season on the popular television series.

Jenna also revealed that the biggest challenge she has faced on the series, where she takes celebrities that have varying levels of dance experience, has been to let celebs know that they can achieve greatness on their own terms. She revealed that many competitors try in vain to look like professionals.

While some celebrity contestants have a natural ability to match the moves of the pro and troupe dancers on the series, their true journey is more about overcoming personal challenges and their ability to move forward to the next round of the competition.

The husband and wife team are currently on tour with the Dancing with the Stars Live! production, where celebrities from Season 28 of the series keep pace alongside the pros in a two-hour exciting dance and entertainment show.

Performing on this tour alongside Val and Jenna are fellow show stars Witney Carson, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, and Daniella Karagach.

The celebrities featured on the tour included mirrorball winner and The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, former The Office star Kate Flannery, actor Kel Mitchell, singer Ally Brooke, country superstar Lauren Alaina and model Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

The tour began in January and will crisscross the United States before ending in April of this year.

Jenna also revealed that both on the series and during the tour, there are certain things she must do in order to feel she will have a successful show.

“I can’t do a show without saying a prayer and giving my husband a kiss or a hug. I also have to make sure I do my middle splits,” she revealed to Dance Magazine of her pre-show ritual.