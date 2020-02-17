Mike Tomlin Calls Claims Of Mason Rudolph Cover Up ‘Laughable’

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wants everyone to know, he believes the claims that quarterback Mason Rudolph called Cleveland Browns defensive player Myles Garrett a racial slur are ridiculous. He also wants to be clear that rumors his team somehow had something to do with burying the evidence that would prove Garrett right are laughable.

Tomlin made an appearance on ESPN’s First Take on Monday morning in the wake of renewed and repeated allegations against the Steelers signal-caller. Pittsburgh beat reporter Brooke Pryor did a live tweet session as the coach was being interviewed and shared several nuggets on Twitter.

Among the most noteworthy of his comments was why he was talking about the issue at all. Tomlin said he and his team had tried to just move on, but when Garrett gave another interview after being reinstated by the NFL, he felt like he had to respond. In that interview, the Cleveland Browns star once again claimed he lost his cool in part because Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur.

While Tomlin was again denying his quarterback did anything of the sort, he also talked about the backlash Rudolph has received without any proof of the allegations.

“It’s been a lot of negativity around Mason Rudolph. He got fined $50k for essentially getting beat up. His reputation was tarnished for the allegations…he was an active participant in the altercation, a lot of the things that have gone on beyond that, I struggle with”

Despite being angry about what has happened to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Tomlin also wants to make sure that it doesn’t look like an attack on Myles Garrett. Pryor tweeted out Tomlin wants to be clear his comments are about defending his player, not going on the offensive against another.

Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

Since the accusation first surfaced, Rudolph has steadfastly denied he did what was claimed. The NFL has long said it could find no evidence. Garrett continuing to claim he heard what he did has led some to believe there might be a cover-up and that the audio that could prove the Browns player right has been buried.

Mike Tomlin addressed those claims as well, calling the idea he and the Pittsburgh Steelers would be involved in such a plot, laughable. Beyond that, he reiterated he believes his quarterback never said anything that could be construed as racist. The head coach also seemed a bit perplexed Myles Garrett continues to make that claim, even after being allowed to return to his own team.