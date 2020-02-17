Australian Model Georgia Gibbs Rocks Sports Bra And Biker Shorts As She Explains Secret Behind Her Killer Body

Georgia Gibbs shared a new update to her Instagram page to offer some insight regarding a very common questions she gets: “How do you get a body like that?”

As those who follow Gibbs will surely know, the Australian stunner is just as well known for her sultry posts as she is for her inspirational messages aimed at empowering women. Following her tradition, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of snapshots of herself in sportswear, which she paired with a caption addressing the question.

In the message, Gibbs specified that her body is about 60 percent genetic predisposition. She noted that she naturally has a tiny waist and a small booty, two traits that run in her family.

The other 40 percent are divided between nurture and love, she continued. She nurtures her body by engaging in some form of daily exercise and loves it by feeding it “wholesome full meals.”

For the photos, Gibbs stood on a balcony as she leaned against the protective wall. The blond bombshell faced the camera in the first shot, while she posed with her back to the viewer for the second, offering up different perspectives of her figure.

Gibbs rocked a two-piece workout set in white with patterns in a slightly darker shade. On her upper body, the model had on a sports bra with thin straps that went over her shoulders. The top featured a low-cut neckline that put Gibbs’s ample cleavage on display. The bra also boasted a strong elastic band at the bottom, giving it quite a bit of support.

The model teamed her top with a pair of matching biker shorts that sat just above her bellybutton, leaving her itty bitty waist exposed. Her insanely toned upper abs were also in full evidence in the first picture. The shorts extended to her mid thighs, highlighting her strong legs.

The photo proved to be popular with Gibbs’s 721,000 fans. In under a day of being published, the post has attracted more than 21,700 likes and upwards of 230 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise the model’s beauty and to engage with her caption.

“You’re such an amazing person and inspiration for me. Love you so much,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a red heart.

“So happy you posted this, I feel like a lot of girls needed this,” replied another one, also including hearts at the end of the comment.

“G you are such an angel [yellow heart emoji] thank you for being you,” a third fan raved.