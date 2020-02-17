Australian Model Georgia Gibbs Rocks Sports Bra And Biker Shorts As She Explains Secret Behind Her Killer Body

Georgia Gibbs shared a new update to her Instagram page to offer some insight regarding a very common questions she gets: “How do you get a body like that?”
As those who follow Gibbs will surely know, the Australian stunner is just as well known for her sultry posts as she is for her inspirational messages aimed at empowering women. Following her tradition, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of snapshots of herself in sportswear, which she paired with a caption addressing the question.
In the message, Gibbs specified that her body is about 60 percent genetic predisposition. She noted that she naturally has a tiny waist and a small booty, two traits that run in her family.
The other 40 percent are divided between nurture and love, she continued. She nurtures her body by engaging in some form of daily exercise and loves it by feeding it “wholesome full meals.”
For the photos, Gibbs stood on a balcony as she leaned against the protective wall. The blond bombshell faced the camera in the first shot, while she posed with her back to the viewer for the second, offering up different perspectives of her figure.
How do you get a body like that? *my most commonly asked DM. My answer is simple to every beautiful girl that asks.. my body is a product of three things. – 60% genetic predisposition – 20% nurture – 20% love To explain; My body is without labels, I’m not an hourglass, or a fitness girl, I’m Georgia. My genetics have shown that as I grow older I naturally have a very small waist (so did my mum) a little butt (we’re a family of little butts) and if I gain weight anywhere it’s usually on my thighs (my whole family has really strong legs.) The other 40% comprises of nurture and love that looks a lot like; Nurturing my soul by moving my body every day, being in touch with my self and my heart to feel into how my body feels and what my body wants each day, whether it’s a walk around the block or a hard core Pilates work out. This decision isn’t based on keeping “weight off my legs” or “lines on my stomach” its based on a feeling, the feel good endorphine rush and the confidence I feel when I feel strong. I’ve finally got into a strong work out flow again and I mentally feel my best because I feel strong. Giving myself love makes up the other 20%, you’ve probably seen the wholesome full meals, I couldn’t tell you ‘how many calories’ or a ‘correct portion size’ but I can tell you where the food is sourced from, the person that grew it and the enjoyment I get from cooking meals that my soul loves. For me, nourishing my body is a form of self love, choosing the produce and creating meals comprised of all my hearts favourite little ingredients. That’s what the other 20% is made up of, learning to love food not fight with it. Every single body was born predisposed to a genotype, each and every one diverse & individually so special, so stop fighting. Coming from someone who’s struggled in and out with body dysmorphia for years, your genes will forever out weigh your battle to change yourself, trust me, choose that nurture and love instead. Love, G ❤️
Gibbs rocked a two-piece workout set in white with patterns in a slightly darker shade. On her upper body, the model had on a sports bra with thin straps that went over her shoulders. The top featured a low-cut neckline that put Gibbs’s ample cleavage on display. The bra also boasted a strong elastic band at the bottom, giving it quite a bit of support.
The model teamed her top with a pair of matching biker shorts that sat just above her bellybutton, leaving her itty bitty waist exposed. Her insanely toned upper abs were also in full evidence in the first picture. The shorts extended to her mid thighs, highlighting her strong legs.
The photo proved to be popular with Gibbs’s 721,000 fans. In under a day of being published, the post has attracted more than 21,700 likes and upwards of 230 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise the model’s beauty and to engage with her caption.
“You’re such an amazing person and inspiration for me. Love you so much,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a red heart.
“So happy you posted this, I feel like a lot of girls needed this,” replied another one, also including hearts at the end of the comment.
“G you are such an angel [yellow heart emoji] thank you for being you,” a third fan raved.