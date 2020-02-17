‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Poses In A Pool In Tiny Green Bikini On Instagram

Playboy hottie Kindly Myers, who calls herself a “professional smokeshow,” turned up the heat on her Instagram feed on Monday with a new post. In a photo on her feed, the bombshell babe posed in a stunning pool as she rocked a dark green bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The photo showed Kindly standing with one leg in the beautiful blue waters of a round pool. In the background, brown and green hills could be seen, as well as a few white buildings and mountains in the distance. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds as the rays shined down on Kindly as bounced off her glowing skin. While the scenery was certainly breathtaking, fans were likely focused on Kindly’s tiny swimwear look.

Kindly’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top with strings that tied around her back and neck. The model posed sideways, so her bikini was not entirely visible, but fans could still tell that the top barely fit over her busty chest. Kindly’s sideboob was on full display, as well as a bit of underboob.

Kindly’s flat, toned tummy and back were on display between the top and a matching string thong with ties on the sides. The front of the bikini likely sat low on the model’s waist to show off more of her abs, while the sides came up high on her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her pert derriere was fully exposed, as well as her long, lean legs.

Kindly didn’t wear any accessories in the pool, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick, dark lashes, and a light pink color on her full lips. Kindly’s long, blond hair fell down her back in luscious waves.

Kindly kept one foot in the pool while she lifted the other knee onto the platform above, which allowed her booty to stick out even further. She also arched her back to show off her figure and looked at the camera with a sultry gaze.

The post garnered more than 5,100 likes and just over 120 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with Kindly’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Baby girl, you have the prettiest look in the world,” one fan said.

“This is just stunning!” another user added.

Kindly already drew in attention from fans this weekend when she shared a post for Valentine’s Day. In that photo, she rocked a tight, white bodysuit as she posed on a bed of flower petals.