Ana Cheri Leaves Little To The Imagination In Cheetah-Print Bikini

Brunette bombshell Ana Cheri gave her 12.4 million followers something to get excited about with her latest Instagram update. The photo showed her scantily clad in a cheetah-print bikini that left little to the imagination.

The top of Ana’s swimsuit tied around her neck. The narrow cups barely covered the middle of her breasts, laving plenty of her voluptuous chest exposed. The bottoms were just as skimpy as the top and featured thin straps tied into bows that sat low on her hips. The revealing bottoms highlighted her curvaceous hips.

Ana did not indicate where she was in the snapshot, but she was somewhere on a secluded area of the beach that had a wooden swing set situated in shallow water. Behind her the turquoise water met the blue sky on the horizon.

While the scenery might have been stunning, Ana was definitely the focal point of the snap. She stood in knee-high water next to the swing set and struck a sexy pose. With one arm on a pole and one hand in her hair, she raised on knee and flaunted all of her curves. Beside her ample chest, her hourglass shape, flat abs and toned thighs were prominent in the photo.

Ana looked like she had just came out of the water after a swim. Her wet skin glistened in the sunlight, and her wet hair fell in waves over one shoulder. She smiled and lifted her face toward the sun. Her eyes were closed, revealing a shimmery bronze eye shadow. She wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a rose shade on her lips. She added a bit of bling to her sexy look with hoop earrings and a dainty necklace.

In the caption, Ana said she was headed to Mexico.

Many of her followers raved over how sexy she looked in the snapshot.

“Ana you’re the must beautiful Latin diva on social media!” gushed one Instagram user.

“You look amazing and gorgeous,” said a second follower.

Some of her admirers said they were dumbfounded.

“Wow! I’m trying to come up with a comment and all I’ve got is Wow!” a third fan wrote.

“My God such a angel on earth. Speechless,” commented a fourth follower.

It’s not unusual for Ana the leave her fans at a loss for words. She recently left many of them wanting more after she showed off her curves in a titillating set of red lingerie for Valentine’s Day.