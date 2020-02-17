Victoria’s Secret Model Gizele Oliveira Puts Killer Curves On Display In A Daringly High-Cut Black Bodysuit

Gizele Oliveira kicked off her week by sharing a smoking hot new set of photos to her Instagram page that are getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The steamy new addition to the Victoria’s Secret model’s account was shared on Monday and was an instant hit with her 1.2 million followers on the platform. The upload contained a total of four photos, which a geotag indicated were taken in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In the snaps, the brunette beauty was seen striking a variety of poses inside a gorgeous white house, and at one point was captured sitting on the floor while immersing herself in a book.

Gizele often shows off her flawless figure on her Instagram page, and her latest post certainly followed suit. The Brazilian bombshell stunned in a sexy bodysuit that did nothing but favors for her famous curves, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

Gizele sent pulses racing in her black one-piece that did way more showing than covering up. The number featured thin shoulder straps that were adorned with long, velvet ties, drawing attention to her toned arms. It also boasted a set of ruched, underwire-style cups and low-cut sweetheart neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

Upping the ante of the model’s look was its daringly high-cut design that allowed Gizele to show off her long, sculpted legs in their entirety. Meanwhile, the clingy nature of the fabric hugged the babe’s impressive physique in all of the right ways, highlighting her flat midsection and hourglass silhouette.

Gizele kept her accessories simple and added nothing more than a set of dainty hoop earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She wore her dark tresses down and rocked a minimal makeup look that made her striking features pop.

Fans were far from shy about showing the steamy set of photos some love. The upload has earned more than 18,000 likes after just four hours of going live to Instagram — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Gizele’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“What a beauty!” one person wrote.

Another called Gizele a “goddess.”

“Always gorgeous and stunning,” commented a third.

“That stare is hypnotic,” quipped a fourth.

This is hardly the first time that Gizele has shown some skin on Instagram. Another recent addition to her feed saw her taking things to the next level and ditching her top completely while rocking a pair of tight white jeans. That look also proved popular with the model’s fans, who awarded the snaps over 20,000 likes.