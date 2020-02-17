Democrats Plan To Focus Their Efforts On Health Care & Jobs Instead Of More Investigations Of President Trump

'Health care, health care, health care,' Pelosi told her colleagues.

Congressional Democrats intend to spend the next few months focusing on health care and jobs rather than continued investigations of President Trump, The New York Times reports, in an effort to preserve their majority in the House — and possibly flip the Senate — come the November elections.

In recent weeks, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has instructed fellow Democrats in Congress to make every effort to connect with voters on key issues, none of which involve Donald Trump.

“Health care, health care, health care,” she said, adding that Democrats need to be “laser-focused” on winning in 2020 and only making decisions that lead in that direction.

In fact, Pelosi’s agenda for Democrats includes not only health care, but what she calls her three-pronged “For the People” agenda. That plan includes not only making health care more affordable for millions of Americans, but also creating jobs and cleaning up corruption in Washington.

What’s more, Pelosi hopes that Democrats can use Trump’s recently-released budget, which includes cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, food stamps, and federal student loans, as a weapon against him. Specifically, Pelosi wants Democrats to meet with voters — at senior centers, at after-school programs, at food banks — to demonstrate how these proposed cuts could affect them.

Rob Kim / Getty Images for Food Bank For New York City

“What the president has put forth is a destructive and irrational budget that intentionally goes after working families and vulnerable Americans,” said a document issued to Democrats.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, a freshman Democrat from Pennsylvania, whose district is considered a “swing” district, plans to use these issues as talking points when she meets with voters.

“We keep seeing more and more data about the recovery that the administration is touting, the great economy. But what hits people who have a lot of stock holdings is not hitting the families in my district. Over half of them are underwater at the end of every month now, once they pay for health care and child care and housing,” she said.

Meanwhile, it seems that further investigations of Donald Trump are all but off the table, following the Senate’s failure to convict him and remove him from office after he was impeached by the House. Democrats do plan to ask Attorney General William Barr about Trump’s purported efforts to interfere in Justice Department proceedings — and in particular, when it came to sentencing his former associate, Roger Stone. Although what, if anything, will come of that questioning remains unclear.