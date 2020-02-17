Saweetie Rocks Gucci Crop Top & Fur Coat For Latest Instagram Upload

For Saweetie’s latest Instagram post, the “My Type” hitmaker wore an eye-catching outfit that didn’t go unnoticed. As always, the rapper looked nothing short of incredible.

Saweetie rocked a nude-colored crop top that was triangular shaped at the bottom which displayed her decolletage and stomach. The garment had the Gucci print all over and complimented her skin tone. She wrapped herself up in a jacket that had the same print all over. However, she added another layer which was a fur coat. It is unknown whether Saweetie was wearing faux or real fur as she didn’t state in the caption.

She paired the ensemble with jeans and a small white handbag. The “Icy Grl” songstress accessorized herself with a silver chain around her neck and appeared to have a jeweled watch on her wrist. Saweetie owned large gold hoop earrings and large circular sunglasses. She rocked long white pointy acrylic nails, applied a glossy lip, and sported her long dark hair down.

In a series of photos, Saweetie was captured from the waist up in the majority of them.

In the first shot, she closed her eyes and faced the camera. The “Up Now” entertainer held her arms out and had been caught in great lighting.

In the fourth slide, Saweetie pulled her middle fingers up and looked down.

In the seventh and final image, she was photographed sitting in the back of the car. She put her sunglasses on and look down at her right. Saweetie put on a sheer white headpiece and held onto her phone.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 400,000 likes and over 2,200 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.8 million followers.

For her caption, Saweetie asked her fans what mood they are out of the bunch of photos.

“You ate this look up,” one user wrote.

“You are always my mood,” another shared.

“You’re literally the hottest,” a third fan remarked.

“All of them combined,” a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier this month, Saweetie attended New York Fashion Week and served some killer looks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked like a million bucks in a white corset-style top with no straps. The low-cut garment had silver detailing all over it and displayed her decolletage and her golden skin The item of clothing appeared to have a floral pattern on it and was paired with a sparkly silver skirt that fell past her knees. Saweetie accessorized herself with a white hat and sheer netted veil that went across her face.