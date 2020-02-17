Miami Hottie Angeline Varona Sizzles In Skimpy Polka-Dot Bikini In Latest Instagram Selfie

Latina model Angeline Varona knows how to get the attention of her 2.5 million Instagram followers and usually, that involves showing plenty of skin. On Sunday, February 16, she did exactly that in a post by wearing a sexy bikini.

In the racy snap, Jessica looked gorgeous as she flaunted her curves in a navy blue-and-white polka-dot two-piece. The bikini top boasted classic triangle-style cups that contained Angeline’s perky busts and featured a plunging neckline that showed off her ample cleavage. The 26-year-old stunner also paired the top with a matching pair of low-cut bottoms that have thin straps and are high leg cuts, accentuating her slim waist. The ultra-revealing swimwear also put her toned arms, flat tummy, and lean thighs on display.

The Miami bombshell wore her long, brunette hair parted in the middle with the ends styled in smooth, wavy curls that fell on he back and some strands rolling over her shoulders.

Angeline wore a full face of makeup in the snap. The sultry look consisted of sculpted brows, thick lashes, contour to make her features pop, and a hint of pink blush on her cheeks. Angeline completed the style with a pink color on her lips.

Angeline stood in front of a bathroom mirror with her hand leaning on the table in front of her while the other held her phone. She looked at her iPhone’s screen as she took the selfie. In the caption, the model promoted a dating platform called “The Dating App.” The said app can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play.

Angeline’s millions of followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling hot snapshot, giving it some love by hitting the like button 118,000 times while leaving more than 800 comments in the first 22 hours after it was uploaded to her social media page.

“There’s no one like you babe,” one of Angeline’s fans remarked in the comments section.

“Your post never disappoint Angie, they only get better!” another admirer wrote.

“Well not like you, no woman compares to you,” a third comment read, followed by a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Angie Varona, soon to be Attorney at Law. She is beautiful, talented, and very intelligent. You look priceless!” a fourth social media user said.

Angeline is known for her sultry snapshots on the popular social media platform where she regularly uploads. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off her killer figure in another mirror selfie, rocking a skimpy white monokini that featured a deep v-shaped cutout in the front.