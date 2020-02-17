Alexa Collins Stuns In A Slinky Low-Cut Minidress That Shows All Of Her Curves

Miami model Alexa Collins went into full bombshell mode for her latest Instagram photo share. The Florida hottie put on a tantalizing display in a tight little white dress by Hot Miami Styles, and floored fans with the enticing look — one that was both seductive and sophisticated.

The chic minidress was a ruched, fitted design that hugged her figure in all the right places, emphasizing all of her hourglass curves. Alexa’s round hips and pert derriere were particularly spotlighted in the bodycon-fit number — which clung to her rear end and traced the sinuous contour of her voluptuous frame, offering a great view of her bodacious physique from all angles.

The blonde’s perky chest was also copiously showcased in the cheeky dress, which featured a sexy Queen Anne neckline that beautifully framed her decolletage and was just low-cut enough to show a hint of subtle cleavage. The slinky dress also sported a lace-up panel in the front, which was tied with a large, loopy bow that draped down her bust. The detail called further attention to her ample assets, adding a playful touch to the sexy outfit.

The dress was complete with delicate ruffled sleeves that gave the look an air of refinement. Alexa accessorized with a fabulous choker necklace made up of shiny silver stars, and wore a pair of matching pearl stud earrings. The babe showed off the chic, curve-flaunting look in a triple update that saw her posing with a Lamborghini Huracán in front of the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel, and left fans speechless with the steamy post.

The gorgeous bikini model looked ravishing in the clingy minidress, and proudly showed off her assets as she struck a few sultry poses for the camera. For the first shot, the 24-year-old let herself be photographed from the mid-profile, and put her hands on her waist as she arched her back and gazed directly into the lens with an intense look and provocatively parted lips. Alexa rocked a wind-blown look, and slightly tilted her backwards to let her tresses be freely tousled by a the strong breeze.

A swipe to the next slide showed Alexa facing the camera with a coy smile. She held one arm across her sculpted midriff and raised the other hand to her temple to brush a rebel tendril off of her face. Her golden locks were swept to the side, falling over her shoulder in messy waves. The third and final photo in the bunch was another mid-profile shot that saw her posing much in the same way, except she was no longer preoccupied with her hair, but rather coquettishly tugged at the short ruffled sleeve of her dress. All three photos captured the model from the mid-thigh up, only flashing a glimpse of her chiseled pins.

Fans were completely won over by the elegant look, and didn’t hesitate to shower the model with praise in the comments section. Shared to Instagram right in time for the morning coffee, the post garnered more than 5,200 likes and close to 120 comments in just two hours of being uploaded onto the platform.

“You are absolutely beautiful in that dress,” raved one of Alexa’s devotees, adding a heart emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Looking gorgeous in WHITE,” agreed a second follower.

“You make the car look great!” gushed a third Instagrammer, ending with a heart emoji and a fire emoji.

“You are a dream,” read a fourth message, trailed by a long string of assorted, heart-themed emoji.