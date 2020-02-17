Bri Teresi ‘Felt Like Barbie’ In A Super-Short, Low-Cut Pink Dress On Instagram

Bri Teresi transformed herself into a Barbie lookalike on Instagram over the weekend in a new post. In a series of photos and videos, the bombshell babe rocked a minuscule pink dress that left very little to the imagination and reminded her of the popular fashion doll’s clothing.

The post included a photo, a few GIFs, and a video of Bri showing off her outfit at the Encore Tower Suites in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the background, the massive, gold and white hotel room could be seen, filled with two large beds, a desk, a tall fridge, and more. In one shot, Bri was joined by her sister, Kate Teresi, who rocked a tight black dress. Much of the attention seemed to be on Bri, though, who looked better than ever in her skintight outfit.

Bri’s silky, pink dress featured spaghetti straps on her shoulders and wrapped fabric that tied in a small bow below her bust. The neckline plunged deep into her busty chest, which allowed the model’s ample cleavage to spill out. Bri’s tightly-wound look hugged her hourglass figure and flat tummy closely.

Meanwhile, the lower half of the dress just barely brushed the top of her thigh in length. The fabric also had a rounded edge, which made it appear even shorter. The outfit just barely fit over Bri’s pert derriere and fully exposed her long, lean legs.

Bri finished off the look with a pair of strappy black heels and dainty hoop earrings. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, and a light pink color on her full lips. The model’s long, blond hair fell down her shoulders and back in luscious waves.

The first part of the post was a photo that showed Bri’s look from the front. She cocked one hip to the side, which further emphasized her figure. Bri also pointed her toes to elongate her pins as she stared at the camera. Then, in a video, she recorded herself in a mirror. She turned her body and zoomed in on her look.

The third part of the post was a GIF showing herself and her sister. Finally, in another GIF, Bri turned around and shook her round booty for the camera.

Bri’s post garnered more than 10,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans.

Bri already sent her fans’ pulses racing once over the weekend with a Valentine’s Day lingerie post. That time, she stripped down to red and black, lacy lingerie.