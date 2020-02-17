‘The Voice’ Coaches Stun Fans With Sassy Rendition Of Nick Jonas’ ‘Jealous’

The Voice coaches stunned fans with a sassy rendition of Nick Jonas’ 2014 hit “Jealous” in a new performance clip shared to the show’s official Instagram page. Their collaboration will air during an upcoming episode of The Voice, which premieres its latest season beginning February 24.

Nick, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend all sang the tune together on the show’s stage, and if this performance is any indication of what fans can expect this season, viewers are in for a real treat!

Nick began the performance of the tune alone on the same stage where hopefuls will gather to try to impress the judges in the show’s blind auditions over the next several weeks when the show officially debuts Season 18.

He was followed by John, who sang the next chorus of the song. Blake took over the next piece of the tune, followed by Kelly.

Nick is in the clip wearing a black jacket with a color block tan trim and dark jeans. He has a tiny mustache and neat beard as he begins the song with its recognizable chorus.

John is wearing a black-and-tan baseball-styled satin jacket with dark trousers. His facial scruff was trimmed. He also wore a watch and his gold wedding ring from wife Chrissy Teigen.

Blake wore his usual look of a dark button-down shirt over a darker shirt and blue jeans. His salt-and-pepper hair was fashioned in waves close to his head, and he too sported a fashionable scruff.

Kelly stunned in a houndstooth dress that was short, billowing out in a skirt that was full and landed just above her knees. The garment had shorter sleeves than fans are used to seeing the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show wear.

Kelly paired the overall outfit with dark tights and high-heeled ankle boots. Her hair was cut into a short, shoulder-length blond bob and was blown out pin-straight, framing her face with a center part.

The makeup fashion of the singer and songwriter featured dark and dramatic eyes, rosy cheeks, and red lipstick. She wore gold hoop earrings.

Once they wrapped the song, the four coaches congratulated one another on a performance well done, and Kelly said to Nick the tune was “a great song.”

The show’s Instagram page stated in the comments section that it was “heavenly” to hear all four coaches sing together.

Fans seemed to agree in the comments section of the post.

“This just made my day,” said one fan of the reality competition singing series.

“YES! YES!! YES!!!! SO FIRE!! Great job y’all!” said a second follower.

“Wow wow wow wow amazing amazing amazing talent beyond just an incredible performance by some talented artists,” noted a third fan of the performers.