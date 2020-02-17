Hannah Ann Sluss Poses In Pink Crop Top, Says She Has A ‘Full Heart’ Ahead Of Hometown Date On ‘The Bachelor’

Peter Weber's frontrunner shows her sassy side in a new Instagram pic.

Hannah Ann Sluss is showing off her sassy side. The Bachelor frontrunner shared a new photo to Instagram which showed her looking super cute ahead of her long-awaited hometown date with Peter Weber on the ABC dating show.

In the photo, Hannah Ann is wearing a pink, cross-cross style cropped shirt from Bebe with a navy Free People skirt and matching navy cap. The pretty reality star appears to be giving her fans a smooch as she closes her eyes. In the caption to the pic, Hannah Ann admits she is “tired,” but that she has a “full heart.”

Fans reacted to Hannah Ann’s photo in the comments to the post. While many commenters noted that they are rooting for her to win Peter Weber’s heart this season on The Bachelor, others were more focused on Hannah Ann’s adorable outfit.

“Always having the cutest outfits!!” one fan wrote.

“Your hat brings out the sass!!” another added, to which Hannah Ann replied, “Exactly!!”

“Can we all agree to make her into an actual Bratz doll???” a third fan joked.

Another fan noted Hannah Ann’s “repeat” pink top and compared it to the signature salmon-colored H&M coat that made the rounds with Hannah Brown’s suitors last season on The Bachelorette.

“Salmon jacket from HB’s season… move over. We got the pink top repetition here,” a fan joked. Hannah replied, “Absolutely lol!”

Last week, Hannah Ann shared a flirty Valentine’s Day pic to Instagram. The brunette beauty wore a red, cropped tee imprinted with the phrase “In the Mood 2 Kiss.” In the caption to the pic, Hannah Ann told fans to “pucker up.”

While Hannah Ann impressed Bachelor Peter Weber enough to get his first impression rose this season, many fans are impressed with her cute array of outfits on the show and on Instagram.

Of course, Hannah Ann has some connections in the fashion world, as fans know. She’s a former pageant queen, and when she’s not going on dream dates with Pilot Pete, Hannah Ann works as a model.

Marie Claire notes the Tennesse native is repped by The Block Agency and has appeared in everything from a Sonic ad to a Jovani prom pictorial. And on The Bachelor, she slayed in the Revolve fashion show challenge and scored a full wardrobe of free clothes from the brand.

Hannah Ann also played the female lead in the music video for Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You,” which is interesting considering Lane is now married to Bachelor Ben Higgins’ winner Lauren Bushnell.