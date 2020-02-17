Olivia Culpo Stuns On The Beach In A Minuscule White Bikini During Vacation In Mexico With Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo flaunted her killer figure on the beach this weekend while vacationing in Mexico with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail captured the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model and the NFL star soaking up the sun on Saturday. The pair were seen lounging on beach chairs in the sand and, at one point, snapped a few photos of their own using a disposable camera.

Of course, a day out by the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Olivia’s certainly did not disappoint. The 27-year-old looked smoking hot in a minuscule bikini that covered only what was necessary, making for a seriously eye-popping display that proved impossible to be ignored.

Olivia stunned in her itty-bitty white two-piece that popped against her deep, all-over tan. The set included a halter-style top with thin straps that tied in a dainty bow behind her neck and again around her back. It boasted minuscule, ruched cups that twisted in the middle of her chest as well as a deep v neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. In fact, the design was so risque that the model’s voluptuous assets threatened to spill out completely, leaving an eyeful of underboob exposed as well.

The brunette bombshell also sported a pair of matching white bikini bottoms that were equally-as revealing. The daringly high-cut number left little to the imagination and allowed Olivia to showcase her long, toned legs as she relaxed under the sun. At one point, the stunner was captured with her curvaceous backside to the camera, revealing her swimwear’s dangerously cheeky design that left her pert derriere almost completely bare. Meanwhile, its thin, string waistband was pulled high-up on the model’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Olivia also sported a thin, white wrap dress as a cover-up for her day on the beach, though quickly shed the garment to show off her incredible bikini body. She also rocked a pair of trendy round sunglasses, and wore her dark tresses down in messy waves.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers running back contrasted with his lady love by sporting an all-black ensemble that consisted of swim trunks and a v-neck t-shirt. He also wore a pair of clubmaster sunglasses to provide some shade from the golden sun.

Olivia and Christian sparked romance rumors in May of last year, and have been going hot and heavy ever since. Earlier this month, the pair walked the red carpet together at the AT&T Super Saturday Night event in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

Last week, Olivia took to their romance to Instagram to give her beau a sweet Valentine’s Day shoutout, in which she called him her “best friend” and labeled herself the “luckiest girl in their world.