Khloe Terae Looks Smoking Hot In Sexy Swimsuit Posing Next To An Icelandic Glacier

Canadian model Khloe Terae seems to enjoy traveling and sharing her adventures with her 2.3 million Instagram followers. Her latest update saw her taking in some the wild beauty in Iceland as she looked smoking hot while posing next to a glacier.

According to the geotag for Khloe’s update, she was near the Jökulsárlón-Glacier lagoon, which is located on the southeast part of the country. The post was comprised of six snapshots of the beauty in various poses beside large mounds of ice.

Khloe’s bathing suit was ice blue and featured a plunging neckline and cheeky bottoms. Jewels on the front below the neckline drew the eye to her cleavage. The swimsuit also had sexy cutout sections on the side, highlighting her hourglass shape.

One of the images showed the model from behind as she placed her hands on the back of her thighs, calling attention to her perky booty. Her muscular back was also prominent in the photo.

Another snapshot caught the stunner from the side. She arched her back and turned her face to the sun, showing off her pert derrière and voluptuous chest. She also gave her followers a good look at some side boob.

Yet another picture showed Khloe from a side angle as she sat on the rocky beach next to a glacier. While one elbow on her knee, she showed off her long legs while giving the camera a sultry look.

Three of the pictures showed the bombshell from the front striking several poses next to an outcropping of ice. One photo captured her entire body as she stood in shallow water next with her hands over her head. Two others were closer angles of Khloe as posed with one hip cocked to the side, showing off her slender waist curvy hips.

In the post’s caption, Khloe wrote about her sense of adventure.

Her followers appeared to love the update, with many commenting on how hot she looked in the swimsuit.

“No wonder the ice is melting…” joked one Instagram user.

“That there is global warming,” quipped a second admirer.

“This is icy awesomeness,” wrote a third fan.

One of her fans wondered where Khloe’s goosebumps were.

“How you pulled that off without freezing and getting goosebumps- I don’t know. But you look amazing doing it,” they told her.

One of Khloe’s more recent updates showed her flaunting her curves in a bikini while spending some time in Tulum, Mexico.